Game-winning trick play, leaping TDs & more: Week 7’s top high school football plays

More Videos 4:54 Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays Pause 2:24 Boise State highlights from 2017 win vs. BYU 0:49 'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 0:24 Video captures thief stealing package from the front porch of a home 0:55 Hey, cyclists, here are the Idaho bike laws you should be following 1:59 Las Vegas police investigating leaked photos of shooter's hotel room 4:28 Boise State coach talks San Diego State and Broncos' 'critical errors' 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 0:34 "Treat them like a normal person": Boise woman coping one week after shooting 1:22 This sweet moment between bride and grandmother will melt your heart. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the seventh week of the 2017 season. Music: "6.6.05" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY. The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the seventh week of the 2017 season. Music: "6.6.05" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the seventh week of the 2017 season. Music: "6.6.05" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com