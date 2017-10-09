More Videos

The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the seventh week of the 2017 season. Music: "6.6.05" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com
The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the seventh week of the 2017 season. Music: "6.6.05" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

High School Football

Game-winning trick play, leaping TDs & more: Week 7’s top high school football plays

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

October 09, 2017 5:33 PM

The high school football playoff races are on, and players around the Treasure Valley stepped up their game last week as a result.

Check out the 15 best plays from those efforts in the video above.

Catch up with the rest of what happened in Week 7 with our roundup, and read our breakdown of the big 5A clash between Rocky Mountain and Kuna.

You can also watch our previous plays of the week from Week 6, Week 5, Week 4, Week 3, Week 2 and Week 1.

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

