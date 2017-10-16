More Videos

    The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the seventh week of the 2017 season.

The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the seventh week of the 2017 season. Music: "Watch Me" by Fleslit. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com
The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the seventh week of the 2017 season. Music: "Watch Me" by Fleslit. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

High School Football

Hook and lateral, wild kick returns & more: Week 8’s top high school football plays

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

October 16, 2017 4:39 PM

The top high school football plays in Week 8 featured everything from a snowstorm to a hook-and-lateral touchdown to a zig-zagging kickoff return.

Watch the best plays from the week in the video above.

You can also catch up with the rest of what happened in Week 8 with our roundup, and don’t miss our coverage of the Herb Criner Bowl between Rocky Mountain and Eagle.

Looking for more top plays? Watch the best plays from Week 7, Week 6, Week 5, Week 4, Week 3, Week 2 and Week 1.

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

    The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the seventh week of the 2017 season.

