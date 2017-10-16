Hook and lateral, wild kick returns & more: Week 8’s top high school football plays

The top high school football plays in Week 8 featured everything from a snowstorm to a hook-and-lateral touchdown to a zig-zagging kickoff return.
Watch the best plays from the week in the video above.
You can also catch up with the rest of what happened in Week 8 with our roundup, and don’t miss our coverage of the Herb Criner Bowl between Rocky Mountain and Eagle.
