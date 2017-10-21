Two undefeated football teams clinch regular-season titles in fourth quarter

The defending state champion Mountain View High football team withstood a late rally from Capital on Friday night to win the 5A SIC Pod A title and a first-round playoff bye. The Mavericks won 34-24 by controlling the fourth quarter.
Capital tied the game at 24-24 with 1:28 to play in the third quarter, but the Mavericks kept the Eagles off the scoreboard in the final quarter while notching 10 points of their own.
Mountain View amassed 547 yards of total offense and held Capital to 288 yards.
Quarterback Noah Bryant connected with Joey Elwell for three passing TDs, and Elwell also added a score on the ground. Bryant finished with 281 passing yards without an interception, Elwell had 122 receiving yards and Caden Hansen led the Mavericks’ charge on the ground with 193 yards on 34 carries.
Capital was led by junior quarterback Ryan Hibbs, who completed 18 of 30 passes for 174 yards and two scores.
Capital hosts Timberline in the first round of the playoffs next week, while Mountain View awaits the winner of Borah-Rigby.
Skyview 30, Bishop Kelly 28
Skyview preserved its undefeated season and claimed the 4A SIC regular-season title with Matthew Kingston’s 35-yard field goal as time expired.
The Hawks receive a first-round bye in the playoffs, while Bishop Kelly will be the No. 3 seed.
Corey Wockenfuss, DeMonte Horton, Wade Carpenter and Tyler Crowe each scored touchdowns for the Hawks. Horton totaled a game-best 104 receiving yards, and Crowe rushed for a game-high 117 yards.
Cameron Foley rushed for 85 yards and a score for BK.
Rocky Mountain 47, Centennial 12
Quarterback Kyle Van Tonder rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries to lead the Grizzlies to the win. They finished in a three-way tie for first in 5A SIC Pod B but came out third in the tiebreakers and must start the playoffs at Post Falls next week.
Carter Kuehl added 11 carries for 108 yards. The Air Force commit enters the playoffs with 866 rushing yards on the season at 8.2 yards per carry.
Nampa 34, Boise 31
The Bulldogs never trailed but had to fight off a valiant effort from the winless Braves in a tight contest.
Boise got as close as a field goal to begin the final period and outgained Nampa but was doomed by three turnovers.
Nampa’s Braden Minor threw for a pair of scores to Grant Roberts and Donnie Estrada, who combined for 92 receiving yards. Brian Carrillo and Temana Tuha teamed for 222 yards and three scores on the ground. Carrillo and Jordan Apodaca picked off the Boise attack twice in the team’s first pod win.
Meridian 33, Columbia 7
Quarterback Nate Weddle and receiver Zach Kinzel connected for four touchdown passes in a win that assured Meridian the third and final playoff spot in 5A SIC Pod A.
Weddle passed for 246 yards and five TDs, and Kinzel totaled 149 receiving yards.
Meridian opens the playoffs at Madison next week.
Timberline 31, Kuna 20
Ed Osterberger ran for 231 yards and three TDs on 32 carries as the Wolves kept their playoff hopes alive late Thursday night. Combined with Friday’s results in East Idaho, Timberline secured the 5A at-large playoff berth. The Wolves will play Capital next week at Dona Larsen Park.
Vallivue 41, Caldwell 12
Nick Fox went for 198 yards and a pair of scores on the ground and was helped by quarterback Lan Larison’s 154-yard, two-score effort as the Falcons rolled.
Cobe Lehman added two touchdowns and 44 all-purpose yards on just four touches for Vallivue.
Tevin Sio recorded 134 total yards and found the end zone twice for Caldwell.
Middleton 63, Mountain Home 24
The Vikings racked up 35 unanswered points to put the game out of reach before halftime behind 226 yards and four aerial strikes from Darin Post. Hayden Smith added 85 yards and a score on six grabs to help the Vikings secure the 4A SIC’s No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
Seth West carried the Tigers with 147 yards and two touchdowns on 12 rushes.
Emmett 42, Ridgevue 0
Emmett dominated the battle between the two teams competing for the last playoff spot out of the 4A Southern Idaho Conference. Emmett outgained Ridgevue 229-59. Michael Walker set the tone with 87 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Taylor Fletcher added a fumble return for a TD.
New Plymouth 50, Melba 8
Teagan Gross got the party started for the Pilgrims on a 22-yard scoring run. It was his first of four rushing touchdowns on a night when he exploded for 258 yards on the ground. Austin Robinson also had a 22-yard scoring strike to LJ Travis, while a Nick Woods fumble recovery in the end zone and a Colby Williams 6-yard score helped in the Pilgrims romp.
Horseshoe Bend 48, Notus 28
Quarterback Gavin Miller threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another 202 yards and three TDs as Horseshoe Bend earned its second win of the season. Running back Quade Renfro added 100 receiving yards, 137 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Mustangs.
Garden Valley 44, Wilder 32
The Wolverines traded shots with the Wildcats all night before scoring the final 14 points of the game to eke out a close win in a contest between 1A powers. Wilder outgained Garden Valley on the evening but the trio of Ezequiel Vargas, Oscar Puga and Norman Gonzalez couldn’t close the door on the WIC’s top dog.
Homedale 55, Payette 20
Drew Deal tossed a 40-yard touchdown pass and accumulated 121 yards and three scores on just five carries as the Trojans romped to their sixth win of the season. Daniel Uranga added 137 yards and a pair of passing touchdowns. Carson Brown and Wyatt Wolfe each scored and went over 70 yards receiving for Homedale. Christopher Walker connected with Bryant Gardes for 218 yards and two scores for the Pirates.
MERIDIAN 33, COLUMBIA 7
Columbia
0
7
0
0
—
7
Meridian
7
13
6
7
—
33
First quarter
MER — Kinzel 37 pass from Weddle (PAT good)
Second quarter
COL —Alexander 25 run (PAT good)
MER — Kinzel 15 pass from Weddle (PAT good)
MER — Kinzel 12 pass from Weddle (PAT failed)
Third quarter
MER — Clark 15 pass from Weddle (PAT failed)
Fourth quarter
MER — Kinzel 53 pass from Weddle (PAT good)
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Columbia: stats not provided. Meridian: T. Woodall 8-52, S. Woodall 14-41.
PASSING — Columbia: stats not provided. Meridian: Weddle 16-23-0 246.
RECEIVING — Columbia: stats not provided. Meridian: Kinzel 5-149, S. Woodall 1-7, Clark 10-90.
NAMPA 34, BOISE 31
Nampa
7
14
6
7
—
34
Boise
0
17
0
14
—
31
First quarter
NAM — Brian Carrillo 25 run (Zack Feierfeil kick)
Second quarter
BOI — No. 5 5 pass from No. 4 (No. 4 kick)
NAM — Carrillo 14 run (Feierfeil kick)
BOI — No. 5 5 pass from No. 4 (No. 4 kick)
NAM — Grant Roberts 50 pass from Braden Minor (Feierfeil kick)
BOI — No. 4 27 field goal
Third quarter
NAM — Temana Tuha 4 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
BOI — No. 4 32 run (No. 4 kick)
NAM — Donnie Estrada 11 pass from Minor (Feierfeil kick)
BOI — No. 5 3 pass from No. 4 (No. 4 kick)
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Nampa: Carrillo 16-133, Tuha 17-89, Minor 12-73, Estrada 5-35. Boise: stats not provided.
PASSING — Nampa: Minor 9-16-0 115. Boise: stats not provided.
RECEIVING — Nampa: Roberts 1-50, Estrada 5-42, Tuha 3-23. Boise: stats not provided.
ROCKY MTN. 47, CENTENNIAL 12
Centennial
0
6
6
0
— 12
Rocky Mtn.
7
14
14
12
— 47
First quarter
RM — Jerrik Lattimer 27 pass from Will McMullin (Kyle Van Tonder kick)
Second quarter
RM — Van Tonder 22 run (Van Tonder kick)
RM — Carter Kuehl 62 run (Van Tonder kick)
CENT — Victor Ngalamulume 16 pass from Dayne Koch (kick failed)
Third quarter
RM — Jacob Webster 11 run (Van Tonder kick)
CENT — 86 fumble return, name not provided (two-point attempt failed)
RM — Van Tonder 77 run (Van Tonder kick)
Fourth quarter
RM — Nick Romano 2 run (kick failed)
RM — Bryce Hanson 42 interception return (kick failed)
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Centennial: Ngalamulume 10-34, Jakob Simmons 3-28. Rocky Mountain: Van Tonder 7-150, Kuehl 11-108, Romano 10-70.
PASSING — Centennial: Koch 8-23-1 109. Rocky Mountain: McMullin 5-12-1 65.
RECEIVING — Centennial: Damon Trafford 3-44, Greg Kossak 3-37. Rocky Mountain: Bo Stevens 3-28, Lattimer 2-34, Payton Lamm 2-21.
EAGLE 41, BORAH 7
Borah
0
0
0
7
— 7
Eagle
6
14
21
0
— 41
First quarter
EAG — Nick Williams 23 pass from Devan Bridgewater (kick failed), 5:29
Second quarter
EAG — Kaden Baskett 12 run (Kaden Williams kick), 8:24
EAG — Cam Churchill 5 pass from Bridgewater (K. Williams kick), 0:29
Third quarter
EAG — Baskett 14 pass from Bridgewater (K. Williams kick), 8:49
EAG — Luke Favillo 2 run (K. Williams kick), 3:59
EAG — N. Williams 84 pass from Bridgewater (K. Williams kick), 2:02
Fourth quarter
BOR - Ilaisa Makaafi 1 run (Eden Makaafi kick), 6:45
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Borah: Jake Standlee 4-14, Izzy Daffer 1-9, Ellis Magnuson 1-2, Ilaisa Makaafi 28-157, Rain Forrest 2-11, Innocent Ndayiragije 7-17, Team 1-(-16). Eagle: Devan Bridgewater 10-76, Thomas Moroney 1-1, Karl Thomas 1-10, Kaden Baskett 3-26, Nelson Russell 5-38, Luke Favillo 19-88, Joey Durham 1-1, Ben Ford 1-(-4).
PASSING — Borah: Standlee 5-15-1 37; Alec Gray 1-1-0 21. Eagle: Bridgewater 15-18-0 238.
RECEIVING — Borah: Magnuson 2-(-7), Isaac Niederer 1-21, Austin Bolt 3-44. Eagle: Thomas 1-17, Nick Williams 3-108, Baskett 4-57, Russell 3-12, Cam Churchill 4-44.
MTN. VIEW 34, CAPITAL 24
Capital
3
7
14
0
—
24
Mtn. View
8
16
0
10
—
34
First quarter
MV — Joey Elwell 25 pass from Noah Bryant (Elwell kick)
CAP — Sam Sessou-Djokoto 23 field goal
Second quarter
MV — Elwell 1 run (Ethan Ball pass from Bryant)
CAP — Jordan Godeny-Scott 38 pass from Ryan Hibbs (Chase Miller kick)
MV — Elwell 8 pass from Bryant (Elwell run)
Third quarter
CAP — Matt Ruhl 7 pass from Hibbs (Miller kick)
CAP — Hibbs 4 run (Miller kick)
Fourth quarter
MV — Elwell 4 pass from Bryant (Magnus Wattles kick)
MV — Wattles 34 field goal
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Capital: Tavita Reupena 8-27, Hibbs 7-16, Sessou-Djokoto 5-10, Alec Bindner 5-5, Gavin Piva 2-5. MV: Caden Hansen 34-193, Elwell 11-68, Bryant 8-3.
PASSING — Capital: Hibbs 18-30-1 174, Sessou-Djokoto 6-9-0 42, Zach Murphy 2-4-0 3. MV: Bryant 22-30-0 281.
RECEIVING — Capital: Bindner 8-68, Godeny-Scott 3-62, Carter Johnson 5-37, Reupena 5-33, Gavin Murray 2-8. MV: Elwell 10-122, K.J. Lynch 4-49, Ethan Ball 4-43, Hansen 1-32, Blake Jablonski 2-18, Quinn Williams 1-17.
SKYVIEW 30, BISHOP KELLY 28
Bishop Kelly
7
14
7
0
—
28
Skyview
0
21
0
9
—
30
First quarter
BK — Khalil Forehand 52 run (Jackson Stingley kick)
Second quarter
SKY — Corey Wockenfuss 26 interception return (Matthew Kingston kick)
BK — Rex Irby 89 kickoff return (Stingley kick)
SKY — DeMonte Horton 13 pass from Wyatt Storer (Kingston kick)
SKY — Wade Carpenter 4 pass from Storer (Kingston kick)
BK — Cameron Foley 7 run (Stingley kick)
Third quarter
BK — Logan Hibbs 43 pass from Carter Wahl (Stingley kick)
Fourth quarter
SKY — Tyler Crowe 24 run (kick failed)
SKY — Kingston 35 field goal
Individual leaders
RUSHING — BK: Foley 27-85, Forehand 7-58, Wahl 3-20, Irby 2-16, Thomas Rizzo 2-16. Skyview: Crowe 15-117, Daniel Lopez 8-21, Storer 2-1.
PASSING — BK: Wah 8-17-2 91. Skyview: Storer 18-33-1 219.
RECEIVING — BK: Hibbs 3-49, Jackson Lightner 2-21, Foley 2-14, Kendrick Brasby 1-7. Skyview: Horton 8-104, Carpenter 3-28, Crowe 2-28, Adam Trautman 2-27, Lopez 2-27, Jordan Stell 1-5.
VALLIVUE 41, CALDWELL 12
Caldwell
6
6
0
0
—
12
Vallivue
7
7
20
7
—
41
First quarter
VAL — Nick Fox 40 interception return (Jeffrey Anderson kick)
CAL — Tevin Sio 2 run (kick failed)
Second quarter
VAL — Lan Larison 10 run (Anderson kick)
CAL — Sio 27 run (run failed)
Third quarter
VAL — Fox 59 run (kick failed)
VAL — Fox 53 run (Larison run)
VAL — Cobe Lehman 1 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
VAL — Lehman 34 pass from Larison (Anderson kick)
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Caldwell: Sio 21-93, Chase Burfeind 13-15, Ramone Martinez 6-54. Vallivue: Lehman 3-10, Larison 9-64, Fox 11-198, Jayden Moran 5-24, Cory Marks 1-6.
PASSING — Caldwell: Burfeind 10-20-1 89. Vallivue: Larison 3-9-0 90.
RECEIVING — Caldwell: Sio 4-41, Anthony Pizano 1-8, Matias Pizano 3-29, Ryder Hernandez 1-10, Illijah Velasquez 1-11. Vallivue: Moran 1-39, Gabe Childs 1-17, Lehman 1-34.
EMMETT 42, RIDGEVUE 0
Ridgevue
0
0
0
0
— 0
Emmett
14
21
7
0
— 42
First quarter
EMM — Michael Walker 8 run (Ramiro Alvizo kick)
EMM — Taylor Fletcher 54 fumble return (Alvizo kick)
Second quarter
EMM — Jake Whittemore 1 run (Alvizo kick)
EMM — Walker 3 run (Alvizo kick)
EMM — DJ Crump 20 pass from Cole Elliott (Alvizo kick)
Third quarter
EMM — Colton Watts 9 pass from Dylan Bemis (Alvizo kick)
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Emmett: Walker 10-87, Whittemore 11-33, Keene 2-16. Ridgevue: Michael Sondermann 14-56.
PASSING — Emmett: Bemis 3-7-0 36. Ridgevue: Colton Crawford 3-7-0 27.
RECEIVING — Emmett: Crump 3-50. Ridgevue: Austin Nimmo 1-14, John Bataluna 1-12.
MIDDLETON 63, MTN. HOME 24
Middleton
21
35
0
7
— 63
Mtn. Home
0
6
12
6
— 24
First quarter
MID — Landon Ebbers 34 pass from Darin Post (Neal Weber kick)
MID — Ebbers 10 pass from Post (Weber kick)
MID — Josh Sheffield 1 run (Weber kick)
Second quarter
MID — Jackson Leiby 6 pass from Post (Weber kick)
MID — Ebbers 30 interception return (Weber kick)
MH — Seth West 1 run (pass failed)
MID — Hayden Smith 23 pass from Post (Weber kick)
MID — Post 3 run (Weber kick)
MID — Jake Tuckett 23 run (Weber kick)
Third quarter
MH — Seth West 55 run (kick blocked)
MH — Nehemiah Parker 46 pass from Mykal Castillo (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
MID — Carson Smith 63 pass from Dallas Hagler (Weber kick)
MH — Parker 5 pass from Castillo (run failed)
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Middleton: Tuckett 4-39, Bridger Whitworth 4-24. Mountain Home: West 12-147, M. Castillo 10-41, Jake Mosemg 6-34.
PASSING — Middleton: Post 16-23-0 226. Mountain Home: M. Castillo 7-16-1 74.
RECEIVING — Middleton: H. Smith 6-85, Leiby 3-28, Ebbers 3-52, C. Smith 2-81. Mountain Home: Parker 3-62.
5A SIC
Pod A
(3 teams to state, plus one at-large berth)
Pod
Overall
W
L
W
L
y-Mountain View
5
0
9
0
x-Capital
4
1
6
2
x-Meridian
3
2
4
5
Columbia
2
3
4
5
Nampa
1
4
2
7
Boise
0
5
0
9
x - clinched playoff berth
y - clinched pod title
Friday’s games
Nampa 34, Boise 31
Meridian 33, Columbia 7
Mountain View 34, Capital 24
END OF REGULAR SEASON
Pod B
(3 teams to state, plus one at-large berth)
Pod
Overall
W
L
W
L
y-Eagle
4
1
7
2
x-Borah
4
1
6
3
x-Rocky Mountain
4
1
7
2
x-Timberline
2
3
4
5
Kuna
1
4
3
6
Centennial
0
5
2
7
x - clinched playoff berth
y - clinched pod title
Thursday’s game
Timberline 31, Kuna 20
Friday’s games
Rocky Mountain 47, Centennial 12
Eagle 41, Borah 7
END OF REGULAR SEASON
4A SIC
(4 teams to state)
Conf.
Overall
W
L
W
L
y-Skyview
7
0
9
0
x-Middleton
6
1
6
3
x-Bishop Kelly
5
2
7
2
x-Emmett
4
3
6
3
Vallivue
3
4
5
4
Ridgevue
2
5
3
6
Caldwell
1
6
1
8
Mountain Home
0
7
0
9
x - clinched playoff berth
y - clinched pod title
Friday’s games
Skyview 30, Bishop Kelly 28
Emmett 42, Ridgevue 0
Middleton 63, Mountain Home 24
Vallivue 41, Caldwell 12
END OF REGULAR SEASON
3A SRV
(3 teams to state, plus one at-large berth)
Conf.
Overall
W
L
W
L
y-Fruitland
4
0
8
0
x-Homedale
3
1
6
2
x-Weiser
2
2
3
5
Parma
1
3
3
6
Payette
0
4
0
7
x - clinched playoff berth
y - clinched league title
Friday’s games
Homedale 55, Payette 20
Fruitland 48, Parma 20
END OF REGULAR SEASON
2A WIC
(4 teams to state)
Conf.
Overall
W
L
W
L
y-McCall-Donnelly
4
1
5
3
x-New Plymouth
4
1
5
2
x-Nampa Christian
3
2
3
5
x-Melba
2
3
3
5
Cole Valley Christian
2
3
4
4
Marsing
0
5
1
6
x - clinched playoff berth
y - clinched league title
Friday’s games
Nampa Christian 27, Cole Valley Christian 21
New Plymouth 50, Melba 8
McCall-Donnelly 53, Marsing 6
END OF REGULAR SEASON
1A D-I WIC
(2 teams to state)
Conf.
Overall
W
L
W
L
y-Wilder
3
0
4
2
Idaho City
2
1
4
4
Horseshoe Bend
2
1
2
4
Notus
1
2
3
5
Rimrock
0
4
3
6
y - clinched league title
Friday’s games
Garden Valley 44, Wilder 32
Idaho City 46, Rimrock 20
Horseshoe Bend 48, Notus 28
Friday, Oct. 27
Idaho City at Horseshoe Bend, 7 p.m.
Wilder at Notus, 7 p.m.
END OF REGULAR SEASON
1A D-II LONG PIN
(2 teams to state)
Conf.
Overall
W
L
W
L
Tri-Valley
2
0
7
0
Salmon River
2
1
6
2
Garden Valley
1
1
6
1
Cascade
0
3
0
6
Friday’s games
Tri-Valley 72, Cascade 20
Garden Valley 44, Wilder 32
Saturday, Oct. 28
Garden Valley at Tri-Valley, 6 p.m.
END OF REGULAR SEASON
STATE SCORES
Blackfoot 28, Pocatello 24
Canyon Ridge 27, Burley 8
Carey 52, Richfield 8
Century 35, Idaho Falls 34
Clarkston, Wash. 34, Lakeland 2
Coeur d’Alene 59, Post Falls 29
Deary 58, Lakeside 6
Dietrich 24, Lighthouse Christian 0
Eagle 41, Borah 7
Emmett 42, Ridgevue 0
Firth 32, N. Fremont 16
Fruitland 48, Parma 20
Genesee 40, Kamiah 6
Gooding 66, Buhl 12
Highland 42, Hillcrest 29
Homedale 55, Payette 20, OT
Horseshoe Bend 48, Notus 28
Idaho City 46, Rimrock 20
Kellogg 56, Bonners Ferry 6
Kimberly 31, Filer 13
Lewiston 54, Lake City 21
Marsh Valley def. American Falls, forfeit
McCall-Donnelly 53, Marsing 6
Meridian 33, Columbia 7
Middleton 56, Mountain Home 6
Mountain View 34, Capital 24
Murtaugh 61, Castleford 30
Nampa 34, Boise 31
Nampa Christian 27, Cole Valley 21
New Plymouth 50, Melba 8
Oakley 22, Valley 14
Orofino 32, St. Maries 7
Prairie 2, Potlatch 0
Priest River 28, Timberlake 14
Raft River 52, Hagerman 8
Rigby 47, Bonneville 28
Rocky Mountain 47, Centennial 12
Sandpoint 47, Moscow 32
Skyline 14, Madison 7
Skyview 30, Bishop Kelly 28
Snake River 34, Preston 7
Tri-Valley 72, Cascade 20
Twin Falls 26, Jerome 7
Vallivue 41, Caldwell 12
W. Jefferson 36, Salmon 18
Watersprings 54, Rockland 22
Robert Pfeifer and Chadd Cripe contributed to this report.
Mountain View sweeps cross country titles
The Mountain View High boys and girls cross country teams each won 5A District Three championships Friday at Eagle Island State Park.
Led by sophomore Lexy Halladay’s individual victory in 17 minutes, 20.13 seconds on the 5-kilometer course, the Maverick girls totaled 54 points. Eagle was second with 65 and Boise was third with 71. The top six teams and 28 individuals qualified for the state tournament next Saturday, which is also at Eagle Island.
The team race was much tighter on the boys’ side, with the Mavericks squeezing out a one-point win over defending district champ Rocky Mountain (44-45). Kuna’s Russell Richardson (15:46.34) claimed the individual boys title by edging Mountain View’s Brandon Walker (15:46.51) at the finish line.
BK girls, Vallivue boys win in 4A
Bishop Kelly junior Nicholas Russell (15:23.30) easily won his third consecutive 4A District Three championship, but the Knights had to settle for second as a team behind Vallivue.
Emmett’s Gemma LaVergne took first on the girls’ side in 19:05.97, and the Bishop Kelly girls won the team championship with 36 points. The top four teams and 19 individuals qualified for state.
