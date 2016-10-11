Boise State vs. Colorado State: Fans guide to Saturday night

The Boise State football team returns home to Albertsons Stadium to host Colorado State for its homecoming game Saturday. Here’s a game-day guide for Bronco fans.
LAST WEEK
▪ Boise State defeated New Mexico 49-21 in Albuquerque.
▪ Colorado State defeated Utah State 31-24 in Fort Collins.
▪ Boise State moves up to No. 15 in both Top 25 polls
COLORADO STATE AT NO. 15 BOISE STATE
▪ When: 8:15 p.m. MT Saturday
▪ Where: Albertsons Stadium (36,387, FieldTurf)
▪ TV: ESPN2 (Mark Neely, Ray Bentley, Cole Cubelic)
▪ Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)
▪ Records: Boise State 5-0, 2-0 Mountain West; Colorado State 3-3, 1-1
▪ Kickoff weather: Low 60s, rainy and windy
▪ Vegas line: Boise State by 31
▪ Series: Boise State leads 5-0 (won last meeting 41-10 in Fort Collins in 2015)
▪ Tickets: Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey said Monday afternoon that 5,500 tickets remain. They are available at the Boise State ticket office, at broncosports.com/tickets or 208-426-4737.
▪ Next week: vs. BYU, Albertsons Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 20, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
COLOR SCHEME
Orange out — all fans are asked to wear orange clothes.
FIESTA BOWL FESTIVITIES
The return of the first Fiesta Bowl team coincides with homecoming this week. For the first time, the State Capitol will be lit up in blue and orange Friday night, while more than 30 downtown businesses have signed up to create Boise State-themed displays.
On Saturday, the homecoming parade begins at 5 p.m. at the Morrison Center parking lot and will head east on University Drive to Broadway Avenue. Approximately 45 players from the 2006 team have RSVP’d and will join the homecoming parade and the current Broncos on their pregame Bronco Walk.
Fiesta Bowl team captains Jared Zabransky (offense) and Korey Hall (defense) are honorary captains for Saturday’s game.
Players from the Fiesta Bowl team will be honored at halftime.
HOMECOMING
For the first time in its 104-year history, the Idaho State Capitol will be lit with Boise State’s traditional blue and orange colors between 7-10 p.m. Friday in honor of the university’s annual homecoming celebration.
Boise State is contracting with a private company to light the building and will cover all costs. The company will provide 18 LED lights and generators and will handle all aspects of lighting the Capitol, university spokeswoman Cienna Madrid said.
Highlighted events:
▪ Friday, 6 p.m.: The Boise State Alumni Association invites the public to help honor the 2016 recipients of the Distinguished Alumni and Alumni Service awards. This annual homecoming celebration honors extraordinary alumni who exemplify the loyalty, passion and innovation found in all dedicated Broncos. Get more details or register online.
▪ Saturday, 5 p.m.: Bronco fans and alumni are invited to join current Boise State students, faculty and staff for the annual homecoming parade. In addition to the 2007 Fiesta Bowl winners, the parade will feature student floats, the current Broncos football team, the Blue Thunder marching band, Boise State cheerleaders, Mane Line dancers and more. It begins near the intersection of University Drive and Brady Street and ends near the intersection of University Drive and Denver Street.
▪ Immediately following the homecoming parade, Boise State President Bob Kustra will be on hand for the grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration of the new Alumni and Friends Center, located directly south of Albertsons Stadium at 1173 University Dr.
▪ Along with the Alumni and Friends Center comes a new community landmark at the eastern gateway of campus. Boise State artists set out this year to create a work befitting of the new space — a 3-foot bronze replica of the university seal. Designed in 1968, the seal features Boise’s natural environment and includes the university name and the Latin phrase “Splendor Sine Occasu,” which translates as “Splendor Without End.”
▪ 8:15 p.m.: Homecoming football game kickoff. The 2007 Fiesta Bowl team and the 2016 Distinguished Alumni Award winners will be honored on the field at halftime.
View a full list of homecoming activities here.
PARKING
Stadium lots open eight hours before kickoff for Saturday home games. There is parking at the URS building (720 Park Blvd.). It costs $5 and includes a shuttle to the stadium. There is additional parking at the Civic Plaza complex east of the Ada County Courthouse for $5.
BRONCO WALK
The team will walk from the Student Union Building through campus to the Bleymaier Football Center north of Albertsons Stadium approximately 2 1/2 hours before kickoff of home games, letting fans get an up-close look at the team. This week’s Bronco Walk will include 40-45 members of the 2007 Fiesta Bowl team.
PROHIBITED ITEMS INSIDE THE STADIUM
Weapons, alcohol, artificial noisemakers, outside food/drink, glass bottles/containers, plastic bottles/containers, large bags/backpacks, hard-sided or wheeled bags, umbrellas, coolers, baskets, etc., long-lens cameras, tripods, tape recorders, video recorders, electronic transmitting devices, iPads, tablets and laptops.
NO MORE HUDDLE
A new addition last season, “The Huddle,” will not resume after the Idaho State Board of Education voted in June it would not allow alcohol to be sold to ticketed fans at designated functions before games, unless there is a separate invitation issued to those fans.
It does not affect alcohol service at the Stueckle Sky Center at Albertsons Stadium, or the 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. tailgaiting zone where alcohol is allowed for consumption in designated areas around the stadium and on campus.
Boise State did say it will explore possibly re-opening “The Huddle” in November, but to what extent has yet to be announced.
ALCOHOL
The 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. designated tailgate zone, above, continues this season. Fans 21 and older are allowed to consume alcoholic beverages in opaque plastic cups in designated areas. However, State Board of Education rules remain in effect, based on actions this summer.
FREE DOWNTOWN SHUTTLE
Game-day shuttles will run to and from downtown for each home game this season. Before the game, downtown pickups occur every 15 minutes for two hours prior to game time at:
▪ 6th & Grove
▪ 8th & Main
▪ 11th & Main
▪ 8th between Idaho & Bannock
▪ 8th & Broad
Fans are dropped off on the east side of Albertsons Stadium just off Broadway Avenue. After the game, fans are picked up again on the east side of the stadium and taken back downtown. The shuttle runs for one hour after the game is over.
WEEKLY LUNCHEONS
The Bronco Athletic Association’s weekly Luncheon Series takes place on the sixth floor of the Stueckle Sky Center, with free parking in the west stadium lot.
The luncheons begin at noon and will be held Oct. 24 and Nov. 7. Football coach Bryan Harsin will speak at both luncheons.
Tickets are available at broncoathleticassociation.com, and can be purchased for $17 in advance, or $20 at the door.
The Bronco Luncheon Series features giveaways and appearances by Athletic Director Curt Apsey, current and former athletes, Buster Bronco and members of the Spirit Squad.
