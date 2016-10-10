Bronco night lights: Idaho Capitol to go blue and orange for homecoming

For the first time in its 104-year history, the Idaho State Capitol Building will be lit with Boise State University’s traditional blue and orange colors between 7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in honor of the university’s annual homecoming celebration.
The lighting kicks off a weekend of festivities leading up to the Broncos’ Oct. 15 homecoming football game against Colorado State University. One highlight: Alumni from the winning 2007 Fiesta Bowl team will be marching in the pre-game parade on Saturday.
View a full list of activities at homecoming.boisestate.edu.
Here’s a start:
Friday, Oct. 14, 6 p.m. The Boise State Alumni Association invites the public to help honor the 2016 recipients of the Distinguished Alumni and Alumni Service awards. This annual homecoming celebration honors extraordinary alumni who exemplify the loyalty, passion and innovation found in all dedicated Broncos. Get more details or register online.
Saturday, Oct. 15, 5 p.m. Bronco fans and alumni are invited to join current Boise State students, faculty and staff for the annual homecoming parade. In addition to the 2007 Fiesta Bowl winners, the parade will feature student floats, the current Bronco football team, the Blue Thunder marching band, Boise State cheerleaders, Mane Line dancers and more. It will begin near the intersection of University Drive and Brady Street and end near the intersection of University Drive and Denver Street.
Immediately following the Homecoming Parade, President Bob Kustra will be on hand for the grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration of the new Alumni and Friends Center, located directly across from Albertsons Stadium at 1173 University Drive.
Along with the Alumni and Friends Center comes a new community landmark at the eastern gateway of campus. Boise State artists set out this year to create a work befitting of the new space — a 3-foot bronze replica of the university seal. Designed in 1968, the seal features Boise’s natural environment and includes the university name and the Latin phrase “Splendor Sine Occasu,” which translates as “Splendor Without End.”
8:15 p.m. Homecoming football game kickoff. The 2007 Fiesta Bowl team and the 2016 Distinguished Alumni Award winners will be honored on the field at halftime.
