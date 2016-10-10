Boise State moves up to No. 15 in polls; Rypien earns MW honor

The Boise State Broncos have their highest in-season ranking since Kellen Moore was at the helm.
In the latest Associated Press Top 25, released Monday, the Broncos are ranked No. 15, moving up four spots from last week. Boise State’s ranking is its highest heading into a game since it was No. 9 entering the 2011 Las Vegas Bowl.
Three other teams from Group of Five conferences are ranked: Houston (No. 13), Western Michigan (No. 24) and Navy (No. 25). The Broncos also are No. 15 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
Boise State (5-0, 2-0) hosts Colorado State (3-3, 1-1) at Albertsons Stadium at 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Here’s how I voted:
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Michigan
5. Washington
6. Texas A&M
7. Louisville
8. Wisconsin
9. Nebraska
10. Tennesee
11. Ole Miss
12. Houston
13. Baylor
14. Florida State
15. Miami (Fla.)
16. Boise State
17. Florida
18. West Virginia
19. Virginia Tech
20. Utah
21. Western Michigan
22. Oklahoma
23. Arkansas
24. Auburn
25. Wake Forest
...
For the third consecutive week, a Bronco was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week.
On Monday, sophomore quarterback Brett Rypien earned the honor after passing for 391 yards on 21-of-28 passing with five touchdowns and no interceptions in Friday’s 49-21 win at New Mexico. Rypien had all but 23 of those yards by halftime. He was playing his first game since his paternal grandmother died, a month after he lost his maternal grandmother.
Boise State junior running back Jeremy McNichols was the two-time reigning player of the week.
Comments