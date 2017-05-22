Amid pollution, with their power cut, Eagle families leave flooded homes

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:36 Flooding on Eagle Island forces families to evacuate Pause 0:20 Veterans Memorial Park flooding on the Greenbelt 0:11 Flooding in Veterans Memorial Park 0:55 Crews clear tree snagged under bridge in Emmett 1:18 Under construction: Idaho State Historical Museum 0:34 Quick finish: Here are the fastest kids in 5A track 1:02 Meridian High senior looks to a future of helping others 2:37 'I didn't want to ever have to report bad news to somebody's family' 0:32 Water spills over Salmon Falls Dam -- the first time in over 30 years 1:29 Lucky Peak auxiliary tunnels put on a show Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Rising water at the Riviera Estates mobile home park on Eagle Island has forced residents to evacuate as their power was cut on Monday morning. Alisha Cowger and her family of 6 (not counting pets) are camping out on a friend's property for now. She's more worried about her neighbors. Nicole Blanchard nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

