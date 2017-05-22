Temperatures in the high 80s Tuesday won’t raise the Boise River. But that could change

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:29 Lucky Peak auxiliary tunnels put on a show Pause 1:38 Want to carry a gun on a plane? Here's how 2:36 Flooding on Eagle Island forces families to evacuate 2:08 Here's how Zoo Boise cares for animals with cancer 3:11 Canyon County's investment in drone technology 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 1:32 Idaho Innocence Project receives $630,000 grant to test DNA 0:55 TSA officer discusses finding guns at Boise Airport 0:18 Rep. Labrador at Lewiston town hall: "Nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" 4:14 U.S. Congressman Raul Labrador holds a town hall meeting in Meridian Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Water flowing through the Lucky Peak dam auxiliary tunnels is creating amazing sights and sounds. The amount of water flowing through Lucky Peak Dam is controlled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Bureau of Reclamation and the Boise River Watermaster. According to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation the outflow at Lucky Peak as of Wednesday was at 9491 cubic feet per second and Lucky Peak Dam is 58% full. Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com

