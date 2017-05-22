Water flowing through the Lucky Peak dam auxiliary tunnels is creating amazing sights and sounds. The amount of water flowing through Lucky Peak Dam is controlled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Bureau of Reclamation and the Boise River Watermaster. According to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation the outflow at Lucky Peak as of Wednesday was at 9491 cubic feet per second and Lucky Peak Dam is 58% full. Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Water flowing through the Lucky Peak dam auxiliary tunnels is creating amazing sights and sounds. The amount of water flowing through Lucky Peak Dam is controlled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Bureau of Reclamation and the Boise River Watermaster. According to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation the outflow at Lucky Peak as of Wednesday was at 9491 cubic feet per second and Lucky Peak Dam is 58% full.

May 22, 2017 2:17 PM

Temperatures in the high 80s Tuesday won’t raise the Boise River. But that could change

By Bill Dentzer

bdentzer@idahostatesman.com

Temperatures in Boise are expected to reach the upper 80s Tuesday, the warmest day of this week, but so far there are no plans to increase the outflow from Lucky Peak dam into the Boise River in anticipation of increased runoff, the Army Corp of Engineers said Monday.

That could change, however, if the Corps and the Bureau of Reclamation determine that the temperature spike triggers a rapid rise in snowmelt runoff into the river system, spokesowman Gina Bartusch said. At the same time, warmer weather also could prompt irrigators to draw more from the system, reducing flow.

After Tuesday’s highs — possibly the warmest day of 2017 to date — daily high temperatures in Boise are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees lower Wednesday and the rest of the week.

The measured river flow at the Glenwood bridge gauge Monday hovered around 8,800 cubic feet per second. Flood stage occurs when the flow exceeds 7,000 feet per second.

Bill Dentzer: 208-377-6438, @DentzerNews

