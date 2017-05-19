County issues mandatory evacuation of Eagle mobile homes

The Board of Ada County Commissioners issued a mandatory evacuation notice Friday to the homes in Eagle between Hatchery, Artesian and Trout roads, including about 80 homes.
Residents in the Riviera Estates Mobile Home Park and the mobile home park just to the north on Dolson and Pitkin lanes are being asked to vacate by Monday. The official notice of evacuation will be issued Monday morning, giving residents the full weekend to make arrangements to relocate. No one will be forcibly evacuated.
“Public safety has always been our number one concern,” said Commissioner and Chairman of the Board Dave Case. “It’s not safe for these residents or our emergency responders so that’s why we’re asking people to evacuate.”
A Red Cross shelter was established Wednesday night after rising flood waters at Riviera Estates Mobile Home Park prompted many residents to voluntarily evacuate, but the shelter was placed on standby Friday “as there is no need for the shelter at this time,” said Anna Fernández-Gevaert, regional communications director for the American Red Cross of Idaho and Montana.
Fernández-Gevaert said 12 people signed up to stay at the shelter, hosted by Eagle Church of the Nazarene, Thursday night, but she was uncertain how many actually stayed there.
Electricity was temporarily cut off to some of the mobile homes after the 43-unit park was inundated by water that reached nearly 2 feet deep in spots.
There is also potential for floodwater to restrict access for police, firefighters and paramedics to respond to emergencies.
Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputies will restrict access to the neighborhood starting at 9 a.m. Monday and at the point people who leave the neighborhood should not expect to get back in until the floodwaters recede.
The power was still out to 10 homes at Riviera Estates Friday and the water is rising, and Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said, but people who left the park apparently have found places other than the shelter to stay.
Fernández-Gevaert said the shelter can quickly be reactivated if needed. She suggests anyone in need of Red Cross help call 1-800-272-6668 and ask for the duty officer on call.
The Idaho Humane Society can house pets for displaced residents.
Comments