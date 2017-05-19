County issues mandatory evacuation of Eagle mobile homes

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:56 Mother's Day has special meaning for mom with cancer Pause 1:08 In Eagle, flooding at mobile home park reaches nearly two feet deep 0:11 Eagle High softball wins with a walk-off homer 1:30 This team brought Chipotle, Zupas, more to Boise 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls 2:22 Boise duo stars in pilot HGTV episode remodeling houses 2:02 Everything is different for real estate agents in the $1 million market 2:13 Idaho Sen. Jim Risch comments on Trump-Russia conversation 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Flooding at the Riviera Estates mobile home park in Eagle reached nearly two feet in depth on Wednesday. Ada County Engineer Angie Gilman said evacuations aren't yet necessary. Nicole Blanchard nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

