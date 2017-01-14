It’s not over yet: Valley could see more snow, rain this week

Record snowfall and bouts of rain closed schools and businesses in the Treasure Valley and left roadways clogged, icy and flooded. So the last thing any of us want is more snow or rain. But it’s coming, says Boise National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Wojcik.
Wojcik said it’s too early to tell exactly how much precipitation will fall in the Valley and whether it will arrive as snow, rain, sleet or even freezing rain, but a tweet from the NWS on Saturday morning predicted “significant precipitation” starting mid-week.
Inversion to continue through Tues. ❄Next Pacific System brings significant precipitation to region Tues into Wed. Stay tuned! #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/Jv9HZaZRFZ— NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) January 14, 2017
Wojcik said the bulk of the precipitation will, as usual, fall in the mountains, but he couldn’t say whether this weather event will be as noteworthy as last week’s.
According to Wojcik, the current inversion will remain in the Valley through Monday, causing fog and flurries possible into Tuesday. Then, a moist Pacific system will move in “certainly by Wednesday.”
“What we think’s going to happen is we’ll probably see it start as snow Tuesday afternoon and night and into Wednesday,” Wojcik said. Things will then change into rain Wednesday into Thursday and change back to snow with a cold front that moves in Thursday night and Friday.
By Friday, Wojcik said, most of the heavy precipitation is expected to have passed.
The NWS will issue any potential winter weather advisories or watches in the coming days as more precise forecasts allow meteorologists to better predict temperatures and what type of precipitation we can expect.
“This could be another one of those ones we need to watch for,” he said. “With the snow we have now, it could tax ACHD, snow loads on roofs, businesses. It’s going to be another challenging event for the Treasure Valley.”
