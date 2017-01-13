Snow removal bills fall like an avalanche on some school budgets

2:43 Jim Jones explains his support of the Idaho Supreme Court's 'loser pays' rule Pause

2:37 Ice dam removal in Boise

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

6:19 Boise police officer Kevin Holtry shares video on recovery, gratitude and more

1:24 Obama surprises Biden with Presidential Medal of Freedom

0:47 Idaho Rep. Ron Nate attempts to protest rebuke of Rep. Heather Scott

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

1:36 Steve Siddoway on rail-with-trail in the Treasure Valley

7:25 What gave Idahoans with disabilities the right to choose where they live?