January 12, 2017 9:46 AM

Another record: Since Dec. 1, Boise has seen more snow than ever for this period

By Kristin Rodine

The total 29.2 inches that had descended on the Boise area by Wednesday amounts to more snow than has fallen in that window since at least 1892 — the first year such records were kept, the National Weather Service's Boise office reports.

More than half of that — 15.2 inches — has fallen since Jan. 1. Before Dec. 1, Boise had received only trace amounts of snow in late November, said meteorologist Bill Wojcik. And the first big snow dump of the season came just before Christmas — 7.7 inches on Dec. 23-24.

Previous high snowfalls for Dec. 1-Jan. 11 came in 1983-84 (26.2 inches) and 2008-09 (25.4), the weather service reports.

The lowest snow total for this period? None, in 1962-63.

