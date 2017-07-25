Idaho’s treasurer spent at least $5 million too much borrowing money. Now he’s refusing a review

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:23 Medicaid allows this Boise woman to live her life Pause 2:51 “Mom-In” event held at Senator Mike Crapo's Office 0:43 Seeing signs 1:32 Tommy Ahlquist's state tour included 97 Idaho cities 2:08 Ron Crane on state borrowing 2:12 Labrador publicly announces 1:18 Leroy announces for 1st C.D. race 1:08 Labrador holds town hall in Nampa 4:14 U.S. Congressman Raul Labrador holds a town hall meeting in Meridian 6:18 Sen. Jim Risch on CNN: Syria strike 'will have impact worldwide' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Cameron Arial, who serves on the state investment advisory board, is pressing officials to look at how much it costs Idaho to borrow $500 million a year and why it needs so much. Bill Dentzer Idaho Statesman

Cameron Arial, who serves on the state investment advisory board, is pressing officials to look at how much it costs Idaho to borrow $500 million a year and why it needs so much. Bill Dentzer Idaho Statesman