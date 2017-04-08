Work on education earns Legislature top grades, says Otter

6:18 Sen. Jim Risch on CNN: Syria strike 'will have impact worldwide' Pause

5:21 Rep. Raul Labrador's decision to stick with Trump

0:56 Flooding on Boise River, why now?

2:26 How 2 Boise distributors won $10 million in judgments

0:36 U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

1:20 Flood waters force the removal of a greenbelt bridge to Plantation Island

1:01 Prepare for flooding, Ada County officials say

7:04 Cornerbacks handled challenges, got turnovers in spring says coach Ashley Ambrose

1:14 Boosting Idaho colleges