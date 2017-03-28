Idaho lawmakers push road funding, new tax cut forward in session’s waning hours

The Idaho Legislature’s imminent adjournment teetered Tuesday on a fragile consensus for a $320 million road maintenance plan working its way through the House, and a strategically-delayed income tax cut heading the other direction to the Senate.
The roads bill narrowly passed the Senate Tuesday morning by two votes, 19-16. After standing at recess for most of the day, the House took up the bill at midafternoon and sent it to committee for a pro forma review. The committee heard and approved it within the hour, sending it back to the full House for a vote.
The House in the afternoon also passed a $52 million relief bill to provide emergency aid to counties that suffered extreme weather-related damage this winter. That package includes money for damaged roads and bridges and now heads to the governor for his signature.
Lastly, the House resurrected an income-tax cut proposal from earlier in the session that was completely reworked as a repeal of the sales tax on grocery food and approved by both houses. Amending an unrelated tax bill, House lawmakers tacked on a one-tenth-of-one-percent reduction in the corporate income tax and all seven personal income tax brackets. That original bill, reducing the unemployment tax paid by employers, had been held strategically in the House expressly for that purpose.
Both the roads bill and tax bill were to come up for final votes in the House late Tuesday afternoon or evening. Passage of the roads bill would send it to the governor’s desk for signing.
The tax bill, if approved, would first go back the Senate to concur. Senate approval would result in two likely-competing tax cuts going to Gov. Butch Otter, who has told lawmakers he opposes the grocery tax repeal.
But grocery tax repeal passed with with what could be enough votes to override a possible veto.
Bill Dentzer: 208-377-6438, @DentzerNews
