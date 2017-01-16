Five Idaho lawmakers ask to quit their committee posts in response to punishment of fellow lawmaker

3:46 House members react to first week drama Pause

1:25 Lt. Gov. Brad Little on new Idaho cybersecurity measures

2:43 Jim Jones explains his support of the Idaho Supreme Court's 'loser pays' rule

2:12 Young women organize human rights march in Boise

2:35 Wolverine and marten caught on camera in Idaho

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

1:22 A look inside the Marian Pritchett School

0:32 Kuna mayor pitches in on snow removal in his personal skidsteer

1:36 Curtis Stigers sings Leonard Cohen tribute 'Tonight Will Be Fine'