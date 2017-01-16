Five Idaho lawmakers ask to quit their committee posts in response to punishment of fellow lawmaker

Idaho Republican Reps. Ron Nate, Rexburg; Karey Hanks, St. Anthony; Dorothy Moon, Stanley; Christy Zito, Hammett; and Priscilla Giddings, White Bird have asked to be removed from their House committee assignments to protest the removal by House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, of Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, from her committees.
On Thursday, Bedke punished Scott for her comments overheard by other lawmakers that female legislators earn committee chairmanships only through sexual favors.
“This whole thing is just really unfortunate,” Giddings said Monday. “We all just want all this to be handled professionally.”
Hanks, Moon, Zito and Giddings are freshmen legislators; Nate is in his second term.
Scott’s and Bedke’s actions and a letter from Perry to Bedke detailing Scott’s actions have caused an uproar at the Capitol.
On Friday, Scott took to the radio waves to lambast Bedke and Rep. Christy Perry, R-Nampa. Scott said she was referring to Perry when she made the comment about female legislators getting committee chairmanships.
Comments