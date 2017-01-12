Idaho lawmaker stripped of committee assignments after comment about female colleagues

“Too much has been hidden from the citizens and they deserve to know what is going on in their government,” Rep. Heather Scott posted on Facebook about two hours after she was stripped of all legislative committee assignments on the House floor Thursday.
The rebuke was House leadership’s formal response to the North Idaho lawmaker’s insulting public comments that female lawmakers only obtain committee chairmanships and other plum appointments if they “spread their legs.”
Afterward, House Speaker Scott Bedke said he considered the “internal matter” closed. It’s the first time Bedke has taken such a step since becoming speaker, he told reporters.
“This is as hard a decision and as hard a situation as I’ve faced as speaker,” said Bedke, R-Oakley, adding: “I did not set these events into action.”
Rep Heather Scott stripped of committee appts on #idleg House floor - made comments re other female lawmakers advancing via sexual favors.— Bill Dentzer (@dentzernews) January 12, 2017
Scott, R-Blanchard, who keeps an arms-length distance with reporters, was not available for comment. She was advised of the actions against her in a meeting in Bedke’s office just prior to the start of the morning’s session.
But later on Facebook, she blasted the media and establishment Republicans, claiming they were drumming up false allegations to sidetrack her new campaign to promote legislative priorities that include positions such as repealing the state health insurance exchange, banning abortion at six weeks, declaring Idaho a “sovereign state” and amending the state’s “Castle Doctrine” to expand self-defense claims for homeowners who shoot intruders.
“The words I used to express a legitimate concern may have been too harsh, and I apologize for that as I never intended to offend anyone,” Scott wrote. “There are some within the Idaho legislature who believe the only way to make a problem go away is to either hide it and pretend it never happened or to stir up a distraction by finding a scapegoat.
“... I think many legislators realized the integrity of our body is in jeopardy based on the unethical conduct of many of its own members, a taboo topic.”
Stopped Rep. Scott on her way off the House floor, declined to immediately comment but said she would release a statement #idleg— Kimberlee Kruesi (@kkruesi) January 12, 2017
Scott was disciplined under rules that forbid members from disparaging colleagues or the legislative body as a whole. She angrily remarked to a female colleague that women rise to leadership posts in the Legislature only through sexual favors. Scott has denied making the remark, but other lawmakers who were present confirmed what she said, adding that she had publicly repeated the slur frequently since.
Scott initially made the comment to Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, at the legislative reorganization meeting Dec. 1. Boyle had just learned of her appointment to chair the House Agriculture Committee.
Scott’s actions also prompted another female lawmaker to write to Bedke Wednesday about “grave concerns” House members have regarding Scott’s “behavior patterns.” Rep. Christy Perry, R-Nampa, asked the speaker to “make necessary adjustments to secure a comfortable and safe work environment.” (You can read Perry’s letter here.)
Perry noted House members’ “serious concerns regarding personal safety,” saying that Scott “has displayed paranoid and aggressive behavior” including damaging the Capitol in a search for “bugs” she was convinced were installed by leadership to spy on her.
“She has displayed aggressive and anti-social behavior by sneering and glaring at members during meetings and in passing in the halls. She has even gone so far as to make false allegations regarding members of the caucus to others within the caucus and in the public realm,” Perry wrote, adding that Scott had “also gone to various legislative districts outside of her own to castigate members of the caucus publicly without due cause or provocation.”
Colleagues, particularly women, “do not feel safe working in her presence,” Perry wrote.
Among other critics of Scott is Rep. Stephen Hartgen, a Twin Falls Republican who told the Times-News that Scott and ally Rep. Ron Nate of Rexburg visited his district a few months after news spread of a sexual assault of a young girl by three underaged refugee boys. He said the two were critical of him and his district-mates at that meeting, and added that lawmakers should not travel the state to trash each other in their districts.
“It’s apparent what the objective is, to undermine the integrity of ... the Legislature as an institution,” Hartgen told the Twin Falls newspaper. “And I think it’s not going to succeed and it shouldn’t succeed.”
Perry said Thursday it “didn’t cross my mind” to make a formal ethics complaint against Scott to the House.
“I really looked at this as an internal matter, almost a personnel issue, where we’re trying to make sure that we have an environment here where people can operate freely,” she said. “I was discreet about it. I just felt I neded to speak up for my colleagues, people who have come to me and expressed some concern.”
Scott, in her Thursday afternoon Facebook post, appears to refer to Perry’s letter as “completely false and slanderous and a typical diversion tactic.”
Scott had served on the Commerce, Environment and State Affairs committees. In Thursday’s House session, the clerk, at Bedke’s instruction, read off a new roster of assignments for those committees, omitting Scott. No replacement was named. Scott’s name was stricken from the online committee register within an hour of losing her posts.
In the House, committee appointments are ultimately at the will of the speaker, and Bedke yesterday said the decision to remove Scott was his. “The buck stops here,” he said.
After the new appointments were read on the floor, Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, one of Scott’s allies, sought to raise a question about procedure. Bedke admonished him to be careful, then told him to take his seat. With little business this early in the calendar, the entire session lasted just five minutes.
Scott, an arch-conservative lawmaker and vocal tea party activist, won her second House term in November representing Idaho’s northernmost district. She has stirred controversy for actions that include displaying a Confederate battle flag at a community parade in 2015 and visited the occupiers of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge standoff in Oregon last year.
Read Scott’s full Facebook post:
CORRECTION: This article originally suggested Lt. Gov. Brad Little reacted to the decision on Twitter. That was not the case.
Bill Dentzer: 208-377-6438, @dentzernews
Nate Poppino contributed.
Comments