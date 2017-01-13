On radio, Rep. Heather Scott goes on attack 1 day after public punishment in Idaho House

Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, took to the radio waves Friday to defend her actions and to tear into a fellow lawmaker whom she believes has tarnished the chamber.
Scott blames gossip and Rep. Christy Perry, R-Nampa, for Scott losing her seats on three House committees.
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, removed Scott from the committees Thursday as punishment for Scott’s comments to another lawmaker that female legislators only earn committee chairmanships through sexual favors.
Scott spoke on the Nate Shelman Show on 670 KBOI Friday evening. She said that when Perry broke the law by having an extramarital affair with Rep. Jim Guthrie, R-Inkom, Perry was “promoted” and not prosecuted.
Saying Rep. Perry was promoted by #idleg leadership is not true. She moved to chair a less important committee that barely meets.— Kimberlee Kruesi (@kkruesi) January 14, 2017
Scott also said allegations Perry made about Scott in a letter to Bedke, “are completely false if not slanderous. ... She is probably going to get a letter from my attorney.”
In her letter, Perry said she had “grave concerns” about Scott’s “behavior patterns” and asked the speaker to “make necessary adjustments to secure a comfortable and safe work environment.”
Perry also said Scott “displayed paranoid and aggressive behavior,” including damaging the Capitol in a search for bugs she was convinced were installed by leadership to spy on her.
When asked by Shelman if she wants Bedke to reinstate her committee seats, Scott responded, “I will take what I am given. That’s what you have to do when you have top-down micromanager in charge of a body. You do what you are told.”
Also on Friday, the Idaho Attorney General’s Office announced it has decided not to file criminal charges after his office was asked to review accusations of possible voter intimidation and interference during campaigning for last November’s election.
According to police reports, a Democratic campaign volunteer in late September was told he “better watch his back” by a man wearing a hat promoting the re-election campaign of Republican Rep. Heather Scott. The volunteer later found a group of people wearing Scott campaign hats and buttons taking pictures of his vehicle in a grocery store parking lot.
