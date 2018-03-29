U of I president calls Rob Spear a ‘role model’ at emotional, packed student meeting

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 95 University of Idaho president defends athletic director Pause 90 Idaho Vandals game highlights vs. Sacramento State 12 Police remove unruly Famous Idaho Potato Bowl fan 87 Idaho Vandals fans tailgate at Albertsons Stadium before Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 75 Mash bash pits University of Idaho against Colorado State University band 28 Idaho lost to Colorado St. in bowling – but here are 2 Vandal strikes. 174 University of Idaho President Chuck Staben on moving to the Big Sky Conference, Part 1 288 University of Idaho President Chuck Staben on moving to the Big Sky Conference, Part 2 142 Idaho Vandals players optimistic about Potato Bowl 91 Idaho football coach Paul Petrino looks ahead to Potato Bowl Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Calling him a "role model for the university," University of Idaho President Chuck Staben reaffirmed his support for athletic director Rob Spear in comments to student leaders on Wednesday, March 28 in Moscow. Jason Lantz jlantz@idahostatesman.com

Calling him a "role model for the university," University of Idaho President Chuck Staben reaffirmed his support for athletic director Rob Spear in comments to student leaders on Wednesday, March 28 in Moscow. Jason Lantz jlantz@idahostatesman.com