Boise man threatened trail users, died in Foothills shootout, coroner says

Benjamin Christian Barnes, 42, died of a gunshot wound to his chest, the Ada County Coroner’s Office said Monday afternoon.
His manner of death is listed as “homicide,” appearing to rule out any chance that Barnes shot himself. Barnes was shot twice; one of the wounds was not fatal.
Unusually, the coroner’s office included a plea for help finding Barnes’ relatives. “My office continues to follow up but as of the time of this release have exhausted leads to locate family,” Coroner Dotti Owens wrote. Anyone with information that may help should call the coroner’s office, 208-287-5556.
Police said Barnes threatened multiple people and dogs in the Hulls Gulch area on Saturday morning, shooting and killing one family’s dog before exchanging gunfire with Boise police officers. Barnes died at the scene. No officers were injured.
The shooting of the dog sent trail users scrambling to contact police and warn others recreating in the area of the danger. Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokeman Patrick Orr said county dispatchers received nine calls between approximately 8 and 10:30 a.m.
On Sunday, police cleared the Hulls Gulch area and opened all trails.
Barnes pleaded guilty in October 2015 in Ada County Magistrate Court to damaging a riparian zone. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with all but one day suspended.
He was also banned from sleeping or camping on the Greenbelt or adjoining properties in Garden City, where the offense occured.
There were online reports over the weekend claiming that a man matching Barnes’ description had been seen in the Hulls Gulch area in the days leading up to the shooting. The man was described as a possible transient.
The only other criminal charge listed against Barnes in Idaho online court records was an October 2009 citation for hunting, fishing or trapping without a license.
He pleaded guilty in Ada County Magistrate Court and was fined $156.
Meridian police are heading up a Critical Incident Task Force investigation into the shooting, though officials have not yet returned requests for comment on aspects of the investigation.
