Boise police identify officers involved in Foothills shooting on Saturday

The Boise Police Department has identified six officers involved in Saturday morning’s shooting at the Hulls Gulch hiking area.
The involved officers are: Eric Johnson, who has 14 years with BPD; Robert Johnson, 11 years with BPD; Andrew Johnson, 16 years with BPD; Chris Zimmer, 4 years with BPD; Chris Wirshing, 10 years with BPD; and Tyjuan Lynn, 1 year with BPD.
The officers returned fire on an unidentified subject who police say threatened hikers and dogs in the foothills area after he reportedly shot and killed one family’s dog.
No officers were injured in the exchange. The suspect died at the scene.
In the same press release, police said all trails in the Hulls Gulch area have been cleared and are open, though a critical incident task force investigation, led by Meridian Police Department, is ongoing. MPD has not returned requests for comment.
