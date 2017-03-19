‘That was a gunshot.’ Trail runner recalls first moments of Foothills shooting

1:19 Boise Police Chief: Suspect and dog dead in Hulls Gulch shooting Pause

0:59 Here's how to kill your lawn — and replace it with drought-friendly plants

1:47 This Boise hospital boss works on the front lines with staff

1:16 Winter runoff brings amazing flows to Shoshone Falls

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

5:16 Boise State discusses its NCAA Tournament loss to UCLA

0:23 Boise State gymnasts celebrate third conference title with song

2:42 Game highlights from Boise State's Mountain West championship victory over Fresno State