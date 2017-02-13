Woman connected to Kuna shooting arrested on drug charges in Eagle

A Nampa woman who investigators believe was with shooting suspect Ramon Milanez when he fired at a Kuna police officer on Jan. 24 was arrested on a drug charge Sunday night.
Stephanie Marie Prieto, 35, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver after a traffic stop in Eagle. She faces an added misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest after trying to walk away from the arrest, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators found 23 grams of meth in her car, the sheriff’s office said.
The traffic stop occurred after 9 p.m. near West State Street and North Taylor Street, after Prieto twice drove past a police officer with her bright lights on, heading into and out of a gas station.
The officer who spoke with her smelled the odor of marijuana coming from her vehicle. He called for a drug detection dog after also noticing body and trim panels loose inside the car, the sheriff’s office said.
After the drug detection dog indicated that drugs were likely present in the vehicle, deputies searched the vehicle. In addition to the meth, they also found drug paraphernalia, including a scale and plastic bags.
Prieto has a pending charge of resisting arrest in connection with the late January shooting case in Kuna.
The sheriff’s office says Prieto was a passenger in a BMW driven by Milanez in the early morning hours of Jan. 24. Under pursuit by police, the pair split up and Prieto was found hours later at a Meridian gas station.
Milanez, who broke into a house and tried to escape in a stolen car, died from multiple gunshot wounds in the driveway of a Kuna house after a confrontation with police.
