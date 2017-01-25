Coroner releases name of Kuna shooting suspect

Nampan Ramon Milanez, 32, died from multiple gunshot wounds in Kuna Tuesday morning, according to the Ada County Coroner’s Office.
Milanez was shot by eight police officers — from three different Treasure Valley agencies — as he tried to flee a house in Kuna in a stolen car.
Milanez was wanted on three warrants out of Canyon County, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
About 7 hours before the fatal confrontation, the man reportedly fired eight to 10 shots at a Kuna police officer who tried to pull him over on Linder Road near East Wood Owl Drive, sparking an hourslong search of neighborhoods near Reed Elementary School, Ada County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Johnson said.
The fatal shooting, like all officer-involved shootings, will be investigated by the county’s Critical Incident Task Force, this time led by Idaho State Police.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
