Kuna grade school closed as police search for suspect who shot at officer

Residents in and around a Kuna subdivision have been advised to stay put while numerous police officers search for a suspect who reportedly shot at a police officer.
After a short vehicle pursuit before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Kuna police found the unoccupied car near Linder and Ardell Roads, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office reports. Officers have set up a perimeter and are actively searching the Wood Owl Subdivision. An emergency alert was sent out to advise residents to stay inside.
We're asking people who live in the neighborhood to keep kids safely inside homes and report suspicious activity to dispatch at 377-6790— Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) January 24, 2017
The man sought reportedly fired shots at an officer during a short putsuit that began near Kay and Moonhill, ACSO reports. Police were looking for a suspect and attempted to pull over a car.
Reed Elementary School, 1670 N. Linder, was closed as a precaution during the search, and the Kuna School District reports on its website that students who have already been picked up by buses will be taken to Kuna High School, where their parents can pick up.
The incident began about 3:48 p.m. with a short vehicle pursuit, an Ada County dispatcher said. Authorities sent out an alert to residents in the area of Rosemary and Moonglow, where the vehicle pursuit reportedly ended.
Large numbers of officers are reported in the area between Meridian and Linder Roads and Hubbard and Deer Flat as the search continues.
More information was not immediately available about the person sought or why officers were initially seeking him.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for more information as it becomes available.
Comments