A new baby gym sold by this Boise startup aims to promote your infant’s development

How Boise baby-food entrepreneur Jessica Rolph and a partner started a baby-gym company Jessica Rolph, the Boise entrepreneur who founded the Happy Family organic baby-food maker, partnered with businessman Roderick Morris in a new business making gyms designed to foster infant development. This is their company's origin story. Yes, that is Rolph in the opening scene on the way to St. Luke's Boise Medical Center to give birth. The video stars her third child, Beatrice, now 2. Jessica Rolph, the Boise entrepreneur who founded the Happy Family organic baby-food maker, partnered with businessman Roderick Morris in a new business making gyms designed to foster infant development. This is their company's origin story. Yes, that is Rolph in the opening scene on the way to St. Luke's Boise Medical Center to give birth. The video stars her third child, Beatrice, now 2.

