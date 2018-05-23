Parents arrested in connection to Boise car fire that killed 4-year-old girl

The Ada County Coroner's Office on Wednesday afternoon identified the child killed in a car fire in April, and the Boise Police Department announced charges against the girl's parents shortly thereafter.
Alliee Nicole Rose, 4, of Boise, died shortly after 5 a.m. on April 10 in the parking lot of the Boise Walmart at 8300 W. Overland Road. Her mother and younger brother, Lane, were in the car at the time of the fire, and officials say they were sleeping when the fire started around 3 a.m. The boy sustained "serious but non-life threatening injuries," officials said.
Boise police in April said the fire was likely caused by a portable heating device being used in the car.
The coroner's office has not yet released a cause of death.
Boise Police Department said Boiseans Jennifer A. Miller, 31, and Nicolas S. Rose, 26, had been arrested on charges related to the fire.
Miller was charged with felony injury to a child after Lane "was found to be in the presence of controlled substances," police said. Rose faces a felony burglary charge and misdemeanor petit theft. Police said they believe Rose stole the portable heating device that may have started the fire.
Ada County Jail records show that Rose is also charged with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without privileges and contempt of court. His bail is set at $153,600.
Miller's bail is set at $500,000.
Shortly after the fire, a GoFundMe fundraising campaign was started to raise money for Alliee's funeral expenses and medical costs for her toddler brother, Lane, and their mother. By late May, $2,800 of the $10,000 goal had been raised.
According to the fundraiser, Alliee “was a beautiful, carefree little girl who loved her family and her baby brother.”
“Lane & his mother were also in the accident who are recovering well and believe there will be no scarring from this tragedy with full physical recovery," the fundraiser said. "The psychological wounds will take much more time.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Boise Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
