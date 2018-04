One person is dead and two others were injured in a car fire in Boise on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at 3:37 a.m. in a parking lot on the 8300 block of West Overland Road in Boise, according to a release from Boise police.

Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital; a third died. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information as we confirm it.