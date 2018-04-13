A Boise mom and her toddler survived a deadly car fire. Here’s how you can help.

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been started for the victims of a car fire that left one 4-year-old girl dead and injured an adult woman and her young son.
The fundraiser, which was started April 10, has garnered more than $900 toward its $25,000 goal.
The deceased 4-year-old victim, identified as Allie Nicole Rose by her family on Friday, “was a beautiful, carefree little girl who loved her family and her baby brother,” the campaign states. Her brother, Lane, also identified by the family, is still being treated in a local hospital, it states.
“As a family we are scrambling to share our love and support for one another during this hardship,” the GoFundMe states. “We are looking for help to raise funds for the funeral expenses that will take place for Allie and the extensive medical care Lane will need.”
The fire was reported at 3:37 a.m. Tuesday in a store’s parking lot on the 8300 block of West Overland Road in Boise, according to a release from Boise police.
“A preliminary investigation shows that there was a portable heating device in the vehicle that is believed to have started the fire. When first responders arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed and members of the Boise Fire Department put out the fire,” Boise police said in a release.
Boise Police said the adult woman and Lane were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said they were asleep in the car when the fire began.
“Lane & his mother were also in the accident who are recovering well and believe there will be no scarring from this tragedy with full physical recovery. The psychological wounds will take much more time.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Boise Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The coroner’s office is processing the burned vehicle.
“We the surviving family want to thank all of our friends and community to the overwhelming support and prayers,” the family said in a statement. “Your prayers are truly felt and ask you continue as this is only the beginning of a long road back to any sense of peace. ... All donated funds will be for the children (Alliee's final expenses and Lane's recovery) and are sincerely appreciated as this little family was already devastated by several series of circumstance's that lead to this tragedy.”
Christina Lords: 208-377-6435, @ChristinaLords
Comments