Second Boise teen has died after late March crash on I-84

A second Boise teenager has died of injuries sustained in a late March crash on Interstate 84, according to an Idaho State Police press release.
Ivy Marquez, 19, died days after 19-year-old Larry Olander also succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. It’s not clear when Marquez died.
The crash occurred on March 30 around 8 p.m. on westbound I-84 near the Vista interchange. Twenty-one-year-old Derik Olander was driving a 1990 Subaru Loyale west on the interstate when he stopped in the lane of travel. Stacie Duval, 43, of Kuna, was driving a 2001 Toyota Sequoia behind Derik Olander, and their vehicles collided.
Duval, Larry Olander, Derik Olander and Marquez were all taken to Saint Alphonsus. Derik Olander and Duval’s conditions are not known.
Comments