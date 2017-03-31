Drivers, passengers in I-84 crash on Thursday identified

The drivers and passengers in a two-vehicle Thursday evening crash on westbound Interstate 84 were identified on Friday.
The crash, which occurred around 8:03 p.m., happened near the Vista Avenue exit and left lanes blocked for more than two hours.
The crash occurred when Derik Olander, 21, of Boise, was driving a 1990 Subaru Loyale wagon west on I-84 near Vista when he stopped in the lane of travel.
Stacie Duval, age 43, of Kuna, was driving a 2001 Toyota Sequoia behind Olander's vehicle and her Toyota collided with Olander's Subaru.
Stacie Duval, Derik Olander, and Olander's two passengers, Larry Olander, 19, of Boise, and Ivy Marquez, age 19, of Boise, were all transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
No other information was released by Idaho State Police on the crash.
