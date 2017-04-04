Man, 19, dies after Thursday crash

A 19-year-old passenger injured in a crash on the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 last week died Monday, according to Idaho State Police.
Larry Olander, of Boise, was a passenger in 21-year-old Derik Olander’s Subaru on Thursday, when the men were driving on I-84 near the Vista Avenue exit.
The crash occurred when Derik Olander, of Boise, stopped the 1990 Subaru Loyale he was driving in the westbound lane of I-84.
Stacie Duval, 43, of Kuna, was driving a 2001 Toyota Sequoia behind Olander's vehicle and her Toyota collided with Olander's Subaru.
Duval, Derik Olander, Larry Olander, and Ivy Marquez, 19, of Boise, were all transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Larry Olander later succumbed to his injuries.
