Boise Police Cpl. Holtry returns after being shot

After being shot multiple times on Nov. 11, Boise Police Cpl. Kevin Holtry will return to Boise on Wednesday.
For the last two months, Holtry has been receiving treatment and rehabilitation at Craig Hospital in Denver, following a police shootout that resulted in his injury.
Holtry received life-saving treatment at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center before going to Craig Hospital, a facility that specializes in spinal cord injuries.
Holtry is scheduled to return to Boise around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Boise Airport.
Holtry was shot multiple times, is paralyzed below the waist and his left leg was amputated above the knee. His shooter, Marco Romero, was the focus of a police search after an earlier shooting in Meridian and was killed during the altercation with police.
