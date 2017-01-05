Crowd, police escort give wounded Boise officer a hero’s send-off Thursday

2:48 Take ride on an ACHD snow plow Pause

0:18 No plow? No problem. Use a table

3:33 Boise breaks snow depth record

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

1:46 Meet Ted Frisbee and Graeme Essman

2:31 Police escort injured Boise officer Kevin Holtry up Cole Road to airport medical flight

6:45 BSU coach Bryan Harsin comments on 31-12 loss in Cactus Bowl

1:14 Idaho QB Matt Linehan apologizes for postgame comments directed at President Staben

6:19 Boise police officer Kevin Holtry shares video on recovery, gratitude and more