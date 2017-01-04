Truck carrying salt crashes, snarls traffic on I-84 westbound in Meridian

The cab of a semi trailer carrying bags of salt crashed into the concrete barrier in the right median on I-84 westbound between the Meridian and 10 Mile exists on Wednesday afternoon.
Jerry Surlet of Fort Worth, Texas, was cited for reckless driving, according to the Idaho State Police.
ISP said Surlet was driving too fast for the conditions, lost control and fish-tailed into the barrier, rupturing the truck’s fuel tank and spewing 100 gallons of diesel fuel onto the interstate.
The crash, which happened at 2:40 p.m., has traffic backed up beyond the Eagle exit, although all four lanes have now been cleared, ISP said.
A post on the Idaho Transportation department’s website advises commuters in the area to “drive with extreme caution.”
Surlet was uninjured, and no other cars were involved in the accident.
As of 5 p.m., the Ada County Sheriff reports 105 slide-offs, 91 stuck vehicles and 65 crashes, including nine with injuries.
