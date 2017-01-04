ACHD putting more money into snow removal; some residential roads could be plowed

6:19 Boise police officer Kevin Holtry shares video on recovery, gratitude and more Pause

2:13 Here's how to stay safe around a snow plow this winter

0:33 Idaho State Police officer survives a near miss when helping a crashed driver

1:16 Boise Police Cpl. Chris Davis: Recovery from shooting is 'a day-by-day thing'

2:38 Take a walk on the Boise Greenbelt in the snow

2:50 How Boise schools make the call to cancel classes

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:03 Boise State's win over Colorado State "creates belief."