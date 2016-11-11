Crime

November 11, 2016 9:31 PM

Jardo the police dog reportedly OK after surgery for gunshots

By Kristin Rodine

Jardo, a Boise Police Department K-9, was shot along with two Boise officers while confronting an armed suspect Friday afternoon, police said.

Jardo was taken to WestVet, where the veterinarian who performed surgery on him “is hopeful he will be OK,” Boise police report.

The two human officers were taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, where one was listed in critical but stable condition late Friday and the other was listed in fair condition, BPD reports. The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The shootout happened about 3:25 p.m. at Irving and Wilson streets, culminating a manhunt for Marco Romero, a suspect in a double shooting and later, a carjacking in Meridian. Police said they believe the man who died Friday was Romero, but that has not been confirmed by the Ada County Coroner.

