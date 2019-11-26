High School Football
Watch the 10 best plays from the high school football state championships
State-title winning throws, impossible catches and slippery quarterbacks top the best high school football plays from the state championship round.
You can watch the full highlight reel above. You can also catch up with our full coverage for the state finals, including Kuna capturing its first 4A title, Sugar-Salem topping Homedale for the second year in a row and a do-or-die two-point conversion that decided the 2A championship.
