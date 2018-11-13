Idaho’s top high school football plays | State semifinals

The top high school football plays from all around Idaho during the 2018 state semifinals. Music: "Black Lung" by Broke for Free. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY.
State semifinal highlight reel: Watch the top football plays from all over Idaho

By Michael Lycklama

November 13, 2018 05:15 PM

Idaho’s state football championship round is finally here. But before the trophies get handed out, take a look back at the top plays from the state semifinal round in the video above.

Miss anything from last week? Get caught up with our Treasure Valley roundup. And don’t miss our coverage from the Game of the Week as Rocky Mountain dispatched Coeur d’Alene in a matchup of two undefeated teams.

