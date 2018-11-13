State semifinal highlight reel: Watch the top football plays from all over Idaho

Idaho’s state football championship round is finally here. But before the trophies get handed out, take a look back at the top plays from the state semifinal round in the video above.
Miss anything from last week? Get caught up with our Treasure Valley roundup. And don’t miss our coverage from the Game of the Week as Rocky Mountain dispatched Coeur d’Alene in a matchup of two undefeated teams.
