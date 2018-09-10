Idaho’s Week 3 top high school football plays

The top Idaho high school football plays from Week 3 of the 2018 season. Music: "Warm Up Suit" by Broke for Free. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY.
Watch Idaho’s 15 most amazing plays from Week 3 of the high school football season

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

September 10, 2018 04:27 PM

Special teams often goes overlooked in high school football. Not this week as two of the top plays in all of Idaho came on special teams.

You can watch the top plays from around the state — 5A to 1A — from Week 3 in the video above.

You can also catch up with the rest of the weekend in our Treasure Valley roundup. And don’t miss our coverage from the game of the week — Rocky Mountain at Capital.

Looking for more highlights? Don’t miss our previous plays of the week from Week 1 and Week 2.

