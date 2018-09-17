Watch the 15 most incredible plays from Week 4 of the Idaho high school football season

Week 4 saw loads of jaw-dropping plays all around Idaho, from 50-yard field goals to one-handed interceptions to WWE-style body slams.
Watch the 15 best plays from all over the state — 5A to 1A — in the video above.
Make you sure don’t miss anything from our coverage of Week 4, including our Treasure Valley roundup. We also brought you the full details from the Eagle-Mountain View matchup that reshaped the landscape of the 5A SIC.
You can watch the previous plays of the week from here: Week 3, Week 2 and Week 1.
