Idaho’s Week 4 top high school football plays

The top Idaho high school football plays from Week 4 of the 2018 season. Music: "Black Lung" by Broke for Free. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY.
Watch the 15 most incredible plays from Week 4 of the Idaho high school football season

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

September 17, 2018 05:46 PM

Week 4 saw loads of jaw-dropping plays all around Idaho, from 50-yard field goals to one-handed interceptions to WWE-style body slams.

Watch the 15 best plays from all over the state — 5A to 1A — in the video above.

Make you sure don’t miss anything from our coverage of Week 4, including our Treasure Valley roundup. We also brought you the full details from the Eagle-Mountain View matchup that reshaped the landscape of the 5A SIC. 

You can watch the previous plays of the week from here: Week 3, Week 2 and Week 1

