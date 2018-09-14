Prep football roundup: Middleton snaps state’s longest win streak; Borah off to best start since ’95

The Middleton High football team kept its perfect record intact and ended the state’s longest winning streak with a 41-18 win at home over Fruitland.
The back-to-back 3A state champion had won 21 straight games.
The Vikings (4-0) got 264 yards passing and four touchdowns from Dallas Hagler, and they punted just once. The efficient offense helped Middleton build a 27-6 lead entering the final quarter, and the Vikings also got the game’s only turnover, an interception of Cole Eiguren.
Carson Smith had 10 receptions for 119 yards and two TDs for Middleton, and Jake Tuckett ran for 130 yards.
Neal Weber also nailed a 57-yard field goal for the Vikings.
Eiguren completed 20-of-38 passes for 297 yards and two scores, including a 71-yard bomb to Josh Henggeler, who caught 10 passes for 221 yards.
Borah 35, Timberline 32
Borah likes to live dangerously.
One week after edging Meridian by two points on a field goal as time expired, the unbeaten Lions survived a scare from the Wolves (0-4) in a 5A SIC game that was tied at 7, 14 and 21 in the first half.
The 4-0 start is Borah’s best since 1995.
Jake Standlee had touchdown passes of 10, 12 and 62 yards to Austin Bolt, the last of which gave the Lions a third-quarter lead they would not relinquish. Borah’s Austdan Phomphackdy rushed for 131 yards and two TDs, with his 18-yard score in the fourth quarter providing a 35-24 lead.
Andy Peters threw for 280 yards and three TDs to lead Timberline, and Ed Osterberger added 142 rushing yards and two TDs.
Rocky Mountain 43, Centennial 14
Nick Romano rushed for 190 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 carries as the Grizzlies (4-0) continued their strong start in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference. He had touchdown runs of 77, 69, 19 and 3 yards.
Colby Jackson threw for 196 yards and a pair of TDs for Rocky, which again played stingy defense. Centennial didn’t score until about 5 minutes remained in the third quarter and had only 209 total yards.
Skyview 62, Boise 17
The Hawks (3-1) survived four first-half turnovers before running away in the second half.
Boise (0-4) led 10-0 after one quarter and trailed just 19-17 at halftime, but it was all Skyview after that. Wyatt Storer threw three touchdown passes in the third quarter, part of a 317-yard, five-TD night. Wade Carpenter was Storer’s favorite target, hauling in 12 catches for 146 yards and three scores.
Boise QB Carson Bohning attempted 47 passes, completing 25 and tossing a pair of scoring throws, but also was intercepted four times. Skyview forced seven turnovers.
Capital 27, Meridian 23
Jake Jones plowed in for a 1-yard TD run with 8:48 left in the fourth quarter Thursday as Capital (2-2) rallied to avoid its first three-game losing streak since 2005.
Jones ran for 75 yards on 16 carries in support of Sam Sessou-Djokoto, who had 101 rushing yards and three TDs.
Meridian (1-3) built a 23-20 halftime lead behind quarterback Braden Honn’s three TDs, two rushing and one passing. But Capital’s defense pitched a second-half shutout.
Vallivue 50, Caldwell 14
In a 4A SIC contest, Carson Child and Lan Larison each ran for more than 200 yards and combined for five touchdowns as the Falcons (3-1) torched the Cougars (0-4). Vallivue had 551 rushing yards, and Larison also threw for 115.
Columbia 38, Kuna 28
Columbia scored three times in the fourth quarter to break a 21-21 tie.
The Wildcats, who trailed 28-24 with about 9 minutes left, were mostly stymied offensively, but they took advantage of big special teams plays. Allamar Alexander, who had 83 rushing yards, returned a kickoff 80 yards for a TD, and Michael Cox returned a blocked punt 30 yards for a score.
Nampa 28, Ridgevue 12
Brian Carrillo rushed for 86 yards and two TDs, including a 43-yard score, and the Bulldogs (3-1) built a 28-3 lead on their way to an easy win.
Michael Sondermann had 130 yards rushing on 32 carries and scored the Warhawks’ lone TD.
Bishop Kelly 45, Emmett 0
The Bishop Kelly defense posted its second straight shutout, this time holding Emmett to just 99 total yards.
The unbeaten Knights led 39-0 at halftime, including two rushing TDs from Ian Arellano.
Weiser 31, Vale (Ore.) 16
Weiser recovered from a two-point deficit at halftime by scoring 17 unanswered points. Quarterback Brody von Brethorst had a hand in all of the Wolverines’ TDs, rushing for two scores and passing for two more.
Homedale 56, Filer 14
Daniel Uranga completed 16-of-23 passes for 347 yards and six touchdowns as the Trojans routed Filer. Seven different receivers had catches for Homedale, which built a 56-0 lead. Carson Brown led the way with five receptions for 106 yards and three TDs.
Melba 61, Parma 8
Melba ended a six-game losing streak dating back to last season. No statistics were reported.
Wendell 29, Payette 28 (OT)
Felipe Paniagua made the extra point in overtime to give Wendell the victory over Payette. No statistics were reported.
Cole Valley Christian 33, Marsing 0
The Chargers held Marsing to just 78 total yards and forced three turnovers to pitch the shutout. QB Roman Conder was 14-of-18 and threw for two scores, and Ben Arthur had 96 yards receiving.
Grangeville 40, McCall-Donnelly 22
The Bulldogs’ Tescher Harris was 26-for-37 passing for 379 yards and three touchdowns — all to Booker Bush — as Grangeville cruised to a 40-8 lead in its win. Bush finished with 13 receptions for 210 yards. Peter Knudson completed 12-of-24 passes for 149 yards and a TD for McCall (2-1).
Orofino 26, Nampa Christian 14
No statistics were reported.
Wilder 65, Council 0
Pablo Martinez threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns, and the Wildcats held Council to 106 yards of offense while piling up 580 yards of their own. Martinez threw for three TDs in the first half as Wilder took a 46-0 lead.
Horseshoe Bend 32, Rockland 14
Horseshoe Bend’s Quade Renfro and Austin Fry combined for 241 rushing yards and three TDs. The duo also teamed up for a score through the air as the Mustangs (1-2) earned their first win.
Idaho City 42, Tri-Valley 12
No statistics were reported.
Rimrock 50, Shoshone 12
No statistics were reported.
Prairie 54, Salmon River 6
No statistics were reported.
EAGLE 33, MTN. VIEW 24
Eagle<EM>
0<EM>
0<EM>
26<EM>
7<EM>
—<EM>
33
Mtn View<EM>
0<EM>
16<EM>
0<EM>
8<EM>
—<EM>
24
Second quarter
MV — Dylan Martinez 15 fumble return (Seth Jones kick), 11:51
MV — Kaden Chan 63 pass from Noah Bryant (Jones run), 1:21
Third quarter
EAG — Kaden Baskett 47 pass from Ben Ford (run failed), 11:16
EAG — Ford 16 run (Austin Frisk kick), 8:35
EAG — Ford 54 run (Frisk kick), 8:35
EAG — Russell 4 run (pass failed), 1:26
Fourth quarter
MV — K.J. Lynch 38 pass from Bryant (Jones to Joey Elwell pass), 9:12
EAG — Dalton Mashore 65 pass from Ford (Frisk kick), 6:56
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Eagle: Nelson Russell 24-83, Cam Churchill 1-6, Ben Ford 11-124, Kaden Baskett 2-14, Jackson Stampfli 5-4, Team 2-(-3). Mountain View: Jaymon Barrus 13-41, Joey Elwell 7-36, Blake Jablonski 2-(-9), Noah Bryant 10-47, Ace Gibson 4-10, Bronx Barrus 3-20, Team 2-(-14).
PASSING — Eagle: Ford 18-30-1 256. Mountain View: Bryant 11-26-2 176.
RECEIVING — Eagle: Dalton Mashore 2-75, Russell 3-33, Churchill 4-35, Kaden Baskett 6-81, Stampfli 1-13, Dalton Riggs 2-19. Mountain View: K.J. Lynch 5-70, Kaden Chan 2-69, Jablonski 3-21, Colby Peugh.
SKYVIEW 62, BOISE 17
Boise<EM>
10<EM>
7<EM>
0<EM>
0<EM>
—<EM>
17
Skyview<EM>
0<EM>
19<EM>
22<EM>
21<EM>
—<EM>
62
First quarter
BOI — Nick Black 42 FB, 5:54
BOI — Jack Molesworth 20 pass from Carson Bohning (Black kick), 2:48
Second quarter
SKY — Wade Carpenter 23 pass from Wyatt Storer (Drew Bingham kick), 10:04
SKY — Frank Morin 24 pass from Storer (kick failed), 1:39
SKY — Tyler Crowe 26 fumble return (run failed), 1:09
BOI — Cole 20 pass from Bohning (Black kick), 0:06
Third quarter
SKY — Carpenter 6 pass from Storer (Storer pass), 10:24
SKY — Carpenter 35 pass from Storer (Bingham kick), 6:37
SKY — Mason Perrine 4 pass from Storer (Bingham kick), 1:33
Fourth quarter
SKY — Daniel Lopez 1 run (Bingham kick), 10:08
SKY — Cade Salois 43 pass from Clayton Franssen (Bingham kick), 5:31
SKY — Brandon Rodriguez 10 run (Bingham kick), 1:30
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Boise: Andrew Bergey 7-8, Molesworth 3-24. Skyview: Lopez 11-55, Crowe 9-49, Rodriguez 4-58, Storer 3-19, Salois 2-7.
PASSING — Boise: Bohning 25-47-4 310, Hank Strand 1-7-1 16. Skyview: Storer 25-32-0 317, Franssen 2-3-0 58.
RECEIVING — Boise: Cole 11-106, Carson Jones 4-111, Phillip Gisler 3-54, Hudson Hamilton 4-24, Black 3-9, Molesworth 1-20, Charlie Walther 1-16. Skyview: Carpenter 12-146, Morin 3-61, Salois 2-45, Crowe 2-41, Kadin Carlton 2-21, Perrine 2-16, Lopez 1-15.
CAPITAL 27, MERIDIAN 23
Meridian<EM>
2<EM>
21<EM>
0<EM>
0<EM>
—<EM>
23
Capital<EM>
7<EM>
13<EM>
0<EM>
7<EM>
—<EM>
27
First quarter
CAP — Sam Sessou-Djokoto 1 run (Chase Miller kick)
MER — Safety
Second quarter
MER — Honn 3 run (Bremer kick)
CAP — Sessou-Djokoto 44 run (kick failed)
MER — Braden Honn 1 run (Bremer kick)
CAP — Sessou-Djokoto 4 run (Miller kick)
MER — Davis Thacker 13 pass from Honn (Bremer kick)
Fourth quarter
CAP — Jake Jones 1 run (Miller kick)
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Meridian: Woodall 4-5, Honn 15-4, Fox 22-111, Seward 2-(-3). Capital: Ryan Hibbs 6-27, Jake Jones 16-75, Sam Sessou Djokoto 12-101, Gavin Piva 4-17, Alec Bindner 4-16.
PASSING — Meridian: Honn 9-18-0 169. Capital: Hibbs 13-21-2 145.
RECEIVING — Meridian: Woodall 2-20, Thacker 6-140, MacDonnell 1-9. Capital: Jonah Blackham 7-76, Matt Ruhl 2-23, Michael Holley 1-16, Bindner 2-36, Piva 1-9.
ROCKY MTN. 43, CENTENNIAL 14
Rocky Mtn.<EM>
8<EM>
14<EM>
21<EM>
0<EM>
—<EM>
43
Centennial<EM>
0<EM>
0<EM>
8<EM>
6<EM>
—<EM>
14
First quarter
RM — Nick Romano 69 run (Kaden Birch run), 1:37
Second quarter
RM — Romano 3 run (run failed), 11:27
RM — Brayden Hamilton 27 pass from Colby Jackson (Justin Jones pass from Jackson), 6:12
Third quarter
RM — Romano 19 run (kick failed), 11:41
RM — Romano 77 run (Jones pass from Jackson), 6:16
CEN — Davonte Martin 27 pass from Dayne Koch (Charlie Faraimo run), 5:07
RM — Dylan Olley 30 pass from Jackson (Josh Pratt kick), 3:38
Fourth quarter
CEN — Caden Clark 54 pass from Koch (run failed), 2:31
Individual leaders
RUSHING — RM: Romano 10-190, Anthony Jacobson 5-23. Centennial: Spencer Orr 7-2, Preston Esplin 4-14, Koch 10-(-47), Faraimo 1-(-10).
PASSING — RM: Jackson 11-17-1 196, Zach Cameron 2-3-0 12. Centennial: Koch 20-36-0 250.
RECEIVING — RM: Jordan Erickson 1-4, Conner Croft 3-71, Olley 2-35, Brayden Hamilton 4-76, Braeden Maxwell 2-22. Centennial: Cooper Lowry 5-51, Damon Trafford 1-3, Luke Schabot 1-15, Martin 2-34, Clark 8-132, Preston Esplin 2-15.
BORAH 35, TIMBERLINE 32
Timberline<EM>
7<EM>
14<EM>
0<EM>
11<EM>
—<EM>
32
Borah<EM>
7<EM>
14<EM>
7<EM>
7<EM>
—<EM>
35
First quarter
TIM — Ed Osterberger 67 run (Preston Martin kick), 7:49
BOR — Austin Bolt 10 pass from Jake Standlee (Kellan McCullough kick), 3:59
Second quarter
BOR — Bolt 12 pass from Standlee (pass failed), 9:12
TIM — Toran Zimmerman 64 pass from Andy Peters (Martin kick), 8:20
TIM — Jonah Hultberg 18 pass from Peters (Martin kick), 5:16
BOR — Austdan Phomphackdy 4 run (pass good), 1:20
Third quarter
BOR — Bolt 62 pass from Standlee (Eden Makaafi kick), 8:13
Fourth quarter
TIM — Martin 32 FG, 7:54
BOR — Phomphackdy 18 run (Makaafi kick), 3:56
TIM — Sam Rodenbaugh 8 pass from Peters (pass good), 1:22
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Timberline: Peters 6-58, Hultberg 2-5, Osterberger 17-142. Borah: Phomphackdy 21-131, Cameron Pruitt 7-22, Innocent Ndayiragijie 5-21, Bolt 3-26, Ellis Magnuson 1-(-20).
PASSING — Timberline: Peters 21-35-0 277. Borah: Standlee 17-28-0 208.
RECEIVING — Timberline: Zimmerman 4-122, Rodenbaugh 4-37, Hultberg 4-49, Osterberger 3-11, Nicolas Caballero 4-43, Cadon Rush 1-2. Borah: Bolt 6-120, Magnuson 5-47, Pruitt 2-3, Caleb Golden 2-28, Logan Miller 1-9, Phomphackdy 1-1.
NAMPA 28, RIDGEVUE 12
Nampa<EM>
14<EM>
14<EM>
0<EM>
0<EM>
—<EM>
28
Ridgevue<EM>
0<EM>
3<EM>
0<EM>
9<EM>
—<EM>
12
First quarter
NAM — 21 pass from Ryan Yearous (kick good)
NAM — Brian Carrillo 43 run (kick good)
Second quarter
RID — Jeffrey Anderson 29 FG
NAM — Justin Radford 7 run (kick good)
NAM — Carrillo 5 run (kick good)
Fourth quarter
RID — Michael Sondermann 5 run (Jeffrey Anderson kick)
RID — Safety
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Nampa: Carrillo 7-86, Yearous 13-53, Radford 8-42. Ridgevue: Sondermann 32-130, Forrest 9-28.
PASSING — Nampa: Yearous 8-14-0 99, Dina 2-3-0 36. Ridgevue: Forrest 8-17-1 113.
RECEIVING — Nampa: Roberts 5-56, Hendry 1-31. Ridgevue: Childers 2-41, Becher 2-34, Reyes 1-16, Lewis 1-16, Sondermann 2-6.
MIDDLETON 41, FRUITLAND 18
Fruitland<EM>
0<EM>
6<EM>
0<EM>
12<EM>
—<EM>
18
Middleton<EM>
10<EM>
10<EM>
7<EM>
14<EM>
—<EM>
41
First quarter
MID — Jace Rodgers 5 pass from Dallas Hagler (Neal Weber kick)
MID — Weber 57 FG
Second quarter
MID — Carson Smith 6 pass from Hagler (Weber kick)
FRU — Josh Henggeler 71 pass from Cole Eiguren (kick failed)
MID — Weber 24 FG
Third quarter
MID — Jake Tuckett 4 run (Weber kick)
Fourth quarter
FRU — Noah Hattrup 4 pass from Eiguren (pass failed)
MID — Smith 8 pass from Hagler (Weber kick)
FRU — Eiguren 10 run (pass failed)
MID — Rodgers 29 pass from Hagler (Weber kick)
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Fruitland: Marcus Barinaga 4-16, Hattrup 8-38, Jake Genia 7-35, Eiguren 9-22, Braden Kelly 2-11. Middleton: Jake Tuckett 20-130, Hagler 1-1, Smith 2-12.
PASSING — Fruitland: Eiguren 20-38-1 297. Middleton: Hagler 21-32-0 264.
RECEIVING — Fruitland: Henggeler 10-221, Marcus Berinaga 4-57, Isaac Gluch 3-10, Hattrup 1-4, Kelly 2-5. Middleton: Smith 10-119, Logan Wahl 1-11, Rodgers 6-91, Tuckett 1-16, Cash Cowdrey 2-10, Tyler Robinett 1-5, Austin Stebly 1-11.
VALLIVUE 50, CALDWELL 14
Vallivue<EM>
6<EM>
8<EM>
22<EM>
14<EM>
—<EM>
50
Caldwell<EM>
0<EM>
0<EM>
14<EM>
0<EM>
—<EM>
14
First quarter
VAL — Lan Larison 48 run (conversion failed), 10:32
Second quarter
VAL — Larison 16 run (Jayden Moran pass from Larison), 8:07
Third quarter
VAL — Carson Child 4 run (Dakota Berryman pass from Larison), 8:58
CAL — Matias Pizano 45 pass from Andres Begne (Carlos Flores kick), 7:50
VAL — Child 14 run (conversion failed), 5:43
CAL — Flores 17 pass from Begne (Flores kick), 4:54
VAL — Larison 2 run (Larison run), 2:51
Fourth quarter
VAL — Moran 2 run (Child run), 10:45
VAL — Casey Cope 12 run (conversion failed), 2:47
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Vallivue: Child 21-202, Larison 21-211, Cope 4-15, Keyshon Henry 1-12, Moran 6-54, Jose Berber 1-10, Sebastian Diaz 4-30, Freddie Rosas 1-9, Cobe Lehman 1-8. Caldwell: Begne 5-(-24), Pizano 2-5, Flores 6-17, Chase Burfeind 1-7.
PASSING — Vallivue: Larison 6-16-0 115, Cope 0-1-0 0. Caldwell: Begne 8-15-2 150, JJ Martin 0-1-0 0.
RECEIVING — Vallivue: Moran 4-84, Grant Garner 1-26, Diaz 1-5. Caldwell: Burfeind 6-37, Pizano 3-50, Craig Adams 1-7, Ryan Barton 3-24, Flores 1-26, Mannie Cabanilla 1-6.
BISHOP KELLY 45, EMMETT 0
Emmett<EM>
0<EM>
0<EM>
0<EM>
0<EM>
—<EM>
0
BK<EM>
14<EM>
25<EM>
6<EM>
0<EM>
—<EM>
45
First quarter
BK — Ian Arellano 5 run (kick good), 7:00
BK — Anthony Rizzo 10 run (kick good), 2:56
Second quarter
BK — Arellano 5 run (conversion good), 10:41
BK —No. 17 34 field goal, 6:11
BK — No. 17 34 pass from Beau Nelson (kick good), 4:10
BK — Matt Heffner 25 pass from Brady King (kick good), 1:35
Third quarter
BK — Jackson Huskey 3 run (kick failed), 6:23
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Emmett: stats not provided. BK: Arellano 13-79, King 4-65, Huskey 9-49, Anthony Rizzo 6-38, Bo Center 3-15, Nate Johnson 1-12, Thomas Rizzo 2-6, Nelson 1-3.
PASSING — Emmett: stats not provided. BK: Nelson 8-13-0 81, King 1-6-0 25.
RECEIVING — Emmett: stats not provided. BK: Heffner 4-35, Will Grazer 1-8, Johnson 1-5, No. 17 3-58.
