In first 4A state tournament appearance, Columbia can’t crack Century’s tough defense

It already had been a charmed season for the Columbia Wildcats, two years removed from a 54-game losing streak — the first winning season in the 13-year history of the school, first District Three title and first state tournament appearance.
A win Thursday over Century in the opening round of the 4A boys basketball tournament at Borah High would have been just the latest moment in the seemingly never-ending dream season, but the matchup was a nightmare.
Century, the No. 1 defensive team in 4A, flexed its strength and held Columbia to just 10 first-half points as the Diamondbacks headed into the semifinals with a 56-41 win.
“It was a lot of their defense — they play fantastic, physical defense and they’re probably the best defensive team in the tournament,” Columbia senior guard Jake Poulton said.
Poulton, who came into the game averaging 19.3 points per game, was held to just four points on 2-of-11 shooting. The Wildcats (18-7) shot 28.9 percent (13-of-45) for the game. Senior forward Tripp Pugmire had 10 points and seven rebounds to pace Columbia.
“They basically out-physicaled us, that was the bottom line,” Columbia coach Tennison Tripple said. “… It’s our first time here, unfortunately the game was a little big for them, they looked tentative.”
The Diamondbacks (21-5) held the Wildcats to just three points in the second quarter, and had seven field goals to two in the fourth quarter. Columbia had one big salvo, cutting a 14-point halftime deficit to five with a frantic 5-minute spurt, including three 3-pointers from sophomore guard Joe Schulkins.
But after Columbia got within 30-25, Century put down the clamps.
“Hudson (Williams) did a great job on their star man,” said Century senior guard Deshun Harwell, who had a game-high 22 points. “We knew if we could shut down Jake, we’d have a great chance. They got close, but a lot of us are seniors and we weren’t going out with a first-round loss.”
Here’s what has happened from 3A to 1A:
3A
▪ Sugar-Salem 60, Timberlake 26: The Diggers posted a third-quarter shutout and only allowed four second-half points on their way to the semifinals. Crew Clark scored 11 points and Tanner Harris 10 for Sugar-Salem. Chase Gardom contributed 15 for Timberlake.
2A
▪ North Fremont 51, Declo 37: Garrett Hawkes scored 32 points, including 15 free throws, to push the Huskies into the semifinals. Hawkes was fouled 12 times and made all but two of his freebies. Bart Gibby scored 11 points for Declo.
