Fruitland High principal accused of sexually assaulting employee on school property

Fruitland High School’s principal, who is facing three misdemeanor charges, is accused of sexually assaulting and harassing a school employee from September to November 2018, often on school property.

Mike Fitch has been on paid administrative leave since November, after Idaho State Police began investigating him. On Friday, he was charged with two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and one count of patronizing a prostitute.

A review of the probable cause affidavit in the case, written by ISP detectives, outlines a slew of allegations made against Fitch by an employee at Fruitland High School. The sexual battery charges stem from an incident when Payette County prosecutors allege Fitch took the woman’s hand and placed it on his groin, and another incident when he touched the woman in a sexual way, while at the school, without her consent.

His charge for “patronizing a prostitute” stems from an incident when prosecutors allege he offered to pay the woman money in exchange for sex. The offer to pay her came after she repeatedly declined to have a relationship with him, according to probable cause affidavits.

ISP detectives interviewed the alleged victim in the case. Among other allegations made, she claimed that Fitch sent her an unsolicited video of himself masturbating and a picture of his penis. On multiple occasions he allegedly sent her sexual massages through their work email accounts and online instant messaging systems.

The woman told detectives that at least two other employees at Fruitland High School warned her that Fitch had “a reputation” for being inappropriate.

Fitch has not been criminally charged for any alleged interactions with students.

The probable cause affidavit filed Friday outlined several occasions when Fitch allegedly approached the female employee at school, propositioning her and making sexual advances in her office and once in the teacher’s break room. She also accused him of sending her “erotic stories” and sending her random pornographic images from a pornography website.

In the past, Fitch has also served as head boys basketball coach, but he did not serve as coach this year. This year would have been Fitch’s 20th season as Fruitland’s boys basketball coach.

Fitch’s 2018-19 contract is valid through June 30, according to the school board. It lists about $77,600 for his annual salary in his contract.





Since he has been on leave, Fruitland Superintendent Teresa Fabricius has been serving as acting administrator at the school.

“The district is cooperating fully with officials and we take this situation very seriously,” Fabricius told the Statesman in an email on Friday. “Mr. Fitch has been out of the building since November 16 and he will remain out of the building while this matter is resolved.”

It’s unclear if the employee who was allegedly assaulted still works for the school.

The Fruitland School District Board of Trustees is holding a special meeting to discuss personnel at 5 p.m. Monday. The agenda is posted on the district website.

Fitch’s next court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. March 5 in Payette County.