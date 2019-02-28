Boys High School Basketball

Two-time defending state champ upset at 5A boys basketball state tournament

By Michael Lycklama

February 28, 2019 03:07 PM

Rocky Mountain’s bench faces an imminent loss to Post Falls in the opening round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Post Falls won the game 54-50.
Idaho will have a new 5A state champion this season.

Post Falls upset two-time defending state champion Rocky Mountain 54-50 Thursday in the first round of the 5A boys basketball state tournament, sending the No. 1-ranked Grizzlies into the losers bracket.

Rocky Mountain (21-4) started the game 0-for-10 from the floor and finished the first quarter 2-for-16. The Grizzlies whittled away the deficit and took a 50-48 lead with 2:12 left in the fourth quarter when Briggs Ranstrom converted a fastbreak layup and an and-one free throw.

But Post Falls (17-6) held Rocky Mountain scoreless the rest of the way. Sophomore Caden McClean gave the Trojans the lead with a corner 3, his only points of the game. Then Terrell Mitchell muscled a layup through the Rocky Mountain defense with 59 seconds left.

Rocky Mountain forced a turnover under the Post Falls basket with 38.8 seconds left. But the only shot the Grizzlies could muster was a desperation, step-back 3 from Cooper Frith, which rimmed out.

This is a breaking news post. Check back for more later.

