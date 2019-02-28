Two-time defending state champ upset at 5A boys basketball state tournament

Idaho will have a new 5A state champion this season.
Post Falls upset two-time defending state champion Rocky Mountain 54-50 Thursday in the first round of the 5A boys basketball state tournament, sending the No. 1-ranked Grizzlies into the losers bracket.
Rocky Mountain (21-4) started the game 0-for-10 from the floor and finished the first quarter 2-for-16. The Grizzlies whittled away the deficit and took a 50-48 lead with 2:12 left in the fourth quarter when Briggs Ranstrom converted a fastbreak layup and an and-one free throw.
But Post Falls (17-6) held Rocky Mountain scoreless the rest of the way. Sophomore Caden McClean gave the Trojans the lead with a corner 3, his only points of the game. Then Terrell Mitchell muscled a layup through the Rocky Mountain defense with 59 seconds left.
Rocky Mountain forced a turnover under the Post Falls basket with 38.8 seconds left. But the only shot the Grizzlies could muster was a desperation, step-back 3 from Cooper Frith, which rimmed out.
This is a breaking news post. Check back for more later.
