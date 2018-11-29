4A SIC boys hoops preview: These teams, players will decide the race for state

The 4A Southern Idaho Conference has always turned into a dogfight come tournament time. It will only get more intense this season as the league welcomes back three former members (Columbia, Nampa and Kuna) but loses an automatic state tournament berth.
The nine-team league only gets two bids to state with another possible through a play-in game as the 4A ranks have swelled in Eastern Idaho. Bishop Kelly, winner of three straight district titles, starts the season as the favorite to return to state. But its road back is littered with up-and-coming teams and elite talent trying to dethrone the Knights.
We broke down the teams and players to watch this winter below.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Amoro Lado, G, Vallivue
Lado entered high school as someone who could get to the rim whenever he wanted. But the 6-4 senior has added an outside shot to his game, making him a nightmare to guard and to game plan against. He racked up 16.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists last season to earn first-team all-conference and second-team All-Idaho recognition.
“He’s probably the best athlete in the league,” Bishop Kelly coach Ryan Kerns said. “He can do a ton of stuff and can score anywhere on the floor.”
Jake Poulton, G, Columbia
Entering his fourth year as a starter, the 6-foot guard can light it up from all over the court. He scored 17.8 points per game last fall, ranking second in the 5A SIC and earning him a spot on the 5A all-conference second team.
“He has unlimited range and loves to pull up off the dribble,” Vallivue coach Ryan Lundgren said. “Jake will be a tough cover for teams because he also possesses an innate ability to get by you and finish with contact. He will lead Columbia to a lot of wins this year.”
Tyler Robinett, F, Middleton
Coaches are going to have to get creative to contain the 6-7, 195-pound junior forward. He has the raw size and strength to dominate in the paint on both ends. And he can step out and punish any team that sinks into a zone with his a smooth jumper. He averaged 11.9 points and 7.3 rebounds as a sophomore, numbers that should only rise.
“He’s a big kid that is very athletic,” Ridgevue coach Neil Stutzman said. “I can see him giving teams fits by how he moves and finishes around the basket.”
Brett Kern, F, Emmett
Big men can’t handle the 6-6, 210-pound senior forward’s athleticism, and guards can’t match his strength and fire. He racked up 18.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game last year to earn a spot on the all-conference second team. Graduation hit Emmett hard, which should lead to even more touches for Kern this winter.
“He’s a relentless rebounder who can put the team on his back,” Nampa coach Derek Pegram said.
THE FAVORITE
BISHOP KELLY KNIGHTS
Last season: 18-8, 11-3 4A SIC
Coach: Ryan Kerns, fifth season
Returning starters: Jackson Lightner, sr., C; Nick Wolter, jr., G
Max Rice, the league’s back-to-back player of the year and 4A’s leading scorer (23.4 ppg), graduated. But don’t expect the Knights to take a step back.
A group of long and athletic guards has turned the Knights’ focus to their pressure defense, which should create turnovers and transition buckets in bunches. It may take awhile for BK to find a new offensive identity, but expect weapons like Henry Hunter and Hayden Hicks to step up into the void left by Rice.
THE CONTENDERS
KUNA KAVEMEN
Last season: 12-13, 7-9 5A SIC
Coach: Peter Longgood, third season
Returning starters: Troy Patterson, sr., F; Matt Austin, sr., G
The Kavemen return to the 4A level with a bevy of athletic weapons who can all shoot from behind the arc. Patterson (13.7 ppg) leads the group, but Kuna also received a boost from Meridian transfer Preston Chandler, who has committed to Eastern Oregon.
Kuna held its own at the 5A level last season. With a deeper lineup this season, the Kavemen have their eyes on their first state tournament berth since 2012.
MIDDLETON VIKINGS
Last season: 13-10, 9-5 4A SIC
Coach: Andrew Harrington, first season
Returning starters: Tyler Robinett, jr., F; Grayden Weber, sr., F; Thomas Blazina, sr., G
All the size on the Vikings’ football team transfers to the hardwood as Middleton will start four players over 6-3 and two over 6-5. But don’t expect Middleton to slog up and down the court. Its big bodies can move, allowing it to play up tempo.
Harrington cautioned a late start to the season after the football team’s semifinal run has the Vikings behind schedule. But as they get more time together, Middleton has the size and talent to pose mismatches throughout the league.
VALLIVUE FALCONS
Last season: 16-11, 9-5 4A SIC
Coach: Ryan Lundgren, fourth season
Returning starters: Amoro Lado, sr., G; Jayden Moran, sr., G
The Falcons field one of the league’s most potent backcourts in Lado and Moran (6.1 ppg, 3.0 assists). Their guard-oriented style will pose problems for the league’s bigger teams as they struggle to keep up with the more athletic Vallivue lineup.
But the Falcons’ lack of size could come back to haunt them if an opponent slows them down in the halfcourt. And their youth will have to grow up in a hurry as only four players enter the year with any varsity experience under their belt.
THE DARK HORSES
COLUMBIA WILDCATS
Last season: 5-17, 2-14 5A SIC
Coach: Tennison Tripple, third season
Returning starters: Jake Poulton, sr., G; Jaylen Alexander, so., F
A volume scorer like Poulton can single-handedly keep the Wildcats in any game. Tripple said even with the graduation of Michael Davis (8.5 ppg, 10.3 rebounds), Columbia has added improved posts and shooters around him, giving him more space to operate. But the Wildcats still remain a young squad that has never qualified for the state tournament in any classification.
NAMPA BULLDOGS
Last season: 5-17, 3-13 5A SIC
Coach: Derek Pegram, second season
Returning starters: Donavon Estrada, jr., PG; Justin Radford, sr., F; Ryan Zheng, sr., W
The Bulldogs drop down to the 4A level ready to make some noise. Nampa returns its top three scorers in Radford (9.2 ppg), Estrada (8.1 ppg) and Zheng (6.7 ppg) from last season. And its mix of athleticism, ability to attack the rim and ball pressure make the Bulldogs a tough opponent even if shots aren’t falling.
THE UNDERDOGS
RIDGEVUE WARHAWKS
Last season: 7-15, 4-10 4A SIC
Coach: Neil Stutzman, third season
Returning starters: Brock Childers, sr., F; Issas Albor, jr., PG
The Warhawks’ tallest player stands 6-2, and its leading rebounder, Trevor Steelsmith, graduated. So Ridgevue will have to make up for its size deficit with a guard-heavy lineup and up-tempo style. Childers and Albor lead the group, but look for sophomores Jace Thatcher and Nathan Rice to make their marks.
EMMETT HUSKIES
Last season: 12-12, 6-8 4A SIC
Coach: David Dust, third season
Returning starters: Brett Kern, sr., F
Kern remains a double-double waiting to happen. But graduation robbed the Huskies of about everything else around him. A young but quick lineup will have to grow up soon to give Emmett a chance to play spoiler at the end of the season.
CALDWELL COUGARS
Last season: 0-21, 0-14 4A SIC
Coach: Trent Harrison, fourth season
Returning starters: Chase Burfeind, sr., G; Caleb Oesch, sr., F; Connor Doan, sr., F
The Cougars started the season on a positive note, beating Weiser 43-39 to snap its 28-game losing streak. That provides a huge boost to a program that Harrison said will have to rely on toughness and unselfish play to compete and earn respect in the SIC.
