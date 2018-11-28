Time for a three-peat or a new power? The top 5A SIC boys basketball players, teams and sleepers

As the two-time defending state and district champ, few could argue with making Rocky Mountain the preseason favorite in the 5A SIC boys basketball race.
Instead, Borah stands atop the league in a preseason coaches’ poll, narrowly edging the Grizzlies.
The Lions return the bulk of a squad that lost by one point to Rocky Mountain in last year’s state semifinals, setting up another season-long battle for supremacy in the 5A SIC and the state. But the Treasure Valley is loaded with players and teams gunning for both Borah and Rocky Mountain, ready to step up at the slightest misstep.
We broke down the league’s top players and each team’s chances this winter below.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Ellis Magnuson, PG, Borah
An all-state athlete in two sports (football and basketball), the 6-1 senior remains the unquestioned leader of the Lions’ basketball team. He can dominate on both sides of the floor, and no one has proved they can stay in front of him one-on-one as he poured in 14.7 points and 4.7 assists per game last season.
“I like how shifty he is with the ball, and his pull-up jumper is hard to stop,” Boise coach Manny Varela said. “He is a matchup nightmare because he can elevate and shoot, or beat you off the dribble.”
Austin Bolt, F, Borah
Bolt broke out last season, earning first-team all-conference and second-team All-Idaho honors while averaging 12.1 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. The 6-4 junior won’t stand as the largest player in the paint. But his never-ending motor and nose for the ball separate him from the pack and ensure he’s always in the right place at the right time.
“Austin Bolt is the hardest worker I’ve seen in this league in a long time,” Centennial coach Josh Aipperspach said.
Briggs Ranstrom, G, Rocky Mountain
On a senior-laden state championship team, the then-sophomore didn’t need to take over. But the Grizzlies are the 6-6 junior’s team now. He can play, and guard, all five positions on the floor. Idaho State already has extended an offer after he averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks as a sophomore.
“(He) will be one of the best players in the state this year,” Capital coach Scott Moore said. “He can score inside and out, and rebounds very well, too. He will be hard to stop without the size to match him.”
Cole Alton, G/W, Boise
The 6-4 senior is a chameleon on the floor, capable of playing both inside and outside. He racked up 14.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last year, earning second-team all-conference honors. Idaho State and Northwest Nazarene have extended scholarship offers.
“He can shoot it from anywhere,” Borah coach Jeremy Dennis said. “With his size, he will be a matchup problem.”
Javen Woodall, PG, Meridian
The Warriors can erupt at any time. The trigger man behind that offense is Woodall, a lightning-quick, 5-11 senior. He averaged 12.1 points and 2.5 assists last season while shooting 40 percent behind the arc.
“(He’s) a good athlete who is hard to keep in front,” Timberline coach Travis Noble said. “He can cause some problems with his quickness and ability to knock down outside shots.”
Can’t see the above preseason coaches’ poll on your phone? Click here for the full poll.
THE FAVORITES
BORAH LIONS
Last season: 22-4, 14-2 5A SIC
Coach: Jeremy Dennis, third season
Returning starters: Ellis Magnuson, sr., PG; Austin Bolt, jr., F; DeVaughn Williams, sr., G; Kyler Castro, sr., G
The defending third-place finisher at state returns a loaded lineup to gun for a bigger trophy. The Lions field four returning starters with multiple years of varsity experience, including two Division I-caliber athletes in Magnuson and Bolt. All four of them scored seven or more points per game last season.
Bolt remains a monster in the paint capable of a double-double any night. But Dennis said Borah doesn’t have much height outside of him, so the Lions will need to lock in defensively and rebound as a group.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN GRIZZLIES
Last season: 24-3, 14-2 5A SIC
Coach: Dane Roy, eighth season
Returning starters: Briggs Ranstrom, jr., G; Brayden Hamilton, sr., G
The back-to-back district and state champ lost five seniors to graduation. But don’t expect the Grizzlies to drop back into the pack anytime soon. Ranstrom is one of the state’s up-and-coming players with Division I programs sniffing around. And with a bounty of length and athleticism, 5A’s top defense last season (45.7 ppg) will continue to make life difficult for opponents.
Roy said the Grizzlies need to find players willing to step into leadership roles vacated by seniors. But he said they might have even more length and depth than last year’s state title winning team.
THE CONTENDERS
MERIDIAN WARRIORS
Last season: 14-10, 9-7 5A SIC
Coach: Jeff Sanor, second season
Returning starters: Donovan Sanor, jr., G; Javen Woodall, sr., PG; Spencer Fair, sr., G; Spencer Tolman, sr., G/F
The Warriors haven’t made the state tournament since 2006, the longest active streak of any 5A program. But a bounty of returning experience and a lineup stacked with shooters has Meridian eyeing an end to its 12-year drought.
Sanor said the Warriors should improve as a rebounding team this year. But for Meridian to take the next step, it will need to shore up its defense for the nights when its shots aren’t falling.
BOISE BRAVES
Last season: 22-5, 15-1 5A SIC
Coach: Manny Varela, fourth season
Returning starters: Cole Alton, sr., G/W; Emmett Plummer, sr., W
The Braves lost eight seniors who helped the program snap its 19-year state tournament drought two years ago, including first-team All-Idaho point guard Paul Pennington, now a walk-on at Gonzaga.
Varela said Boise will take its lumps early as it rebuilds on the fly. But with weapons like Alton and Varela’s trademark commitment to defense, expect to see the Braves in the mix at the end of the season.
THE DARK HORSES
MOUNTAIN VIEW MAVERICKS
Last season: 15-10, 11-5 5A SIC
Coach: Jon Nettleton, 14th season
Returning starters: Dallen Perrin, sr., PG; Jaxon Gentry, sr., W; Camille Massaad, sr., P
Reigning conference player of the year Jalen Galloway (22.5 ppg, 9.5 rebounds) is now a freshman on the College of Idaho roster. And the Mavs’ second-leading scorer, Cooper Anderson (12.7 ppg), also graduated.
That leaves plenty of production left to fill. Nettleton said the returning players have bought in on defense and that the Mavericks have plenty of size to rebound, including the 6-4, 260-pound Massaad. But expect a more balanced scoring load this season.
EAGLE MUSTANGS
Last season: 9-12, 6-10 5A SIC
Coach: Jeff Ranstrom, second season
Returning starters: Tanner Hayhurst, jr., G; Drew Lajocies, sr., G/F
Ranstrom begins the second year of a rebuilding project with two legit scoring options in Hayhurst (8.3 ppg) and Lajocies (7.3 ppg). Hayhurst has the outside shot to stretch defenses, and Ranstrom said the Mustangs have adopted to his offensive style.
But in order to compete for a spot at state, the second-year coach said Eagle will need to start rebounding with the league’s top powers.
CENTENNIAL PATRIOTS
Last season: 12-16, 5-11 5A SIC
Coach: Josh Aipperspach, fourth season
Returning starters: Kolby Modrow, sr., F; Dayne Koch, sr., F; Kaden Padour, sr., G/F
The Patriots made a surprise late-season run to qualify for the state tournament. But after graduating their top two scorers, they start back at square one looking to rebuild and retool.
Aipperspach said Centennial has improved its chemistry, which has led to a stronger defensive unit. But outside of Modrow, the Patriots don’t have many varsity minutes under their belt. Like last year, expect to see a different team at the end of the season than the one that started it.
THE UNDERDOGS
TIMBERLINE WOLVES
Last season: 6-16, 4-12 5A SIC
Coach: Travis Noble, first season
Returning starters: Andy Ford, sr., G; Cooper Atkinson, sr., G; Nick Zenner, jr., G; Andy Peters, jr., F
Noble brings a culture change to Timberline. After allowing the second-most points per game in the league last season (59.7), the first-year coach has focused his efforts on the Wolves’ defense.
He said the work has paid off. But outside of Ford, who scored 14 ppg last season, reliable scoring could be hard to come by.
CAPITAL EAGLES
Last season: 7-15, 6-10 5A SIC
Coach: Scott Moore, fourth season
Returning starters: Kade Sorenson, sr., G; Ryan Hibbs, sr., W
Graduation cost Capital five seniors with multiple years of varsity experience. The cupboard isn’t completely bare with seven returning varsity members and nine seniors. But many will need to fit into larger roles.
And with little height on the roster, the Eagles will need to rely on a pressure defense to protect the paint and fuel a few easy transition buckets.
SKYVIEW HAWKS
Last season: 19-8, 12-2 4A SIC
Coach: Aaron Sanders, 10th season
Returning starters: Brady Taylor, sr., G
Skyview long served as one of 4A’s blue bloods. But the Hawks make the transition to 5A at a difficult time after graduating their top three scorers from a year ago. Taylor (9.1 ppg) is the only returning starter, and the roster is filled with many players cutting their teeth at the varsity level.
But Sanders said Skyview has plenty of size and athleticism to compete at the 5A level, especially on the boards and in transition.
