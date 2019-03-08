Another future Division I guard named Idaho’s best girls basketball player this season

Mountain View’s Darian White will begin her college career at Montana State next season. But the senior guard added one more accomplishment to her high school career Friday.

Gatorade announced White as its 2018-19 Idaho player of the year, an award that recognizes the state’s best player regardless of classification. She’s the second player from Mountain View to win the award, following Destiny Slocum in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

The 5-foot-6 senior led the Mavericks to a 25-1 record and a second-place finish at the 5A state tournament. She averaged 15.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 3.2 assists, and was also named the 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.

“Darian White is a great all-around player who gives 100 percent effort on both ends,” Timberline coach Andy Jones said in a news release. “She can penetrate, she’s a good passer and she’s become a good 3-point shooter — and she will just wear out your point guard with her defense.”

The Gatorade award also recognizes academic achievement and off-the-field accomplishments. White volunteers providing support for cancer survivors.

Other recent Idaho winners include Post Falls’ Melody Kempton (Gonzaga), Centennial’s Tori Williams (Utah, Colorado State) and Slocum (Maryland, Oregon State), who all went on to play Division I basketball.

The state’s winner of the boys basketball player of the year award is expected next week. And the Idaho Statesman plans to unveil its All-Idaho teams in all six classifications March 31.