Perfection spoiled: Eagle knocks off undefeated team for first girls basketball title

History repeated itself Saturday. Just not the history that anyone expected.
The Eagle High girls basketball team upset undefeated Mountain View 51-47 in the 5A state championship game, spoiling the Mavericks’ undefeated season a year after Eagle lost an undefeated season itself in the final.
The title is the first in program history for Eagle (22-5) after losing in the state championship game each of the past two years.
“No one gave us a shot,” Eagle coach Cody Pickett said in the postgame trophy ceremony. “But here we are holding the blue trophy.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
Senior Jaime McKinnie led the Mustangs with 19 points and nine rebounds. Meghan Boyd added 10 points and five rebounds, and Betsey King chipped in eight points.
With Mountain View’s loss, the Mavericks finish 26-1. No Idaho 5A girls basketball team has completed a perfect season since Coeur d’Alene went 25-0 in 2009. And no Treasure Valley 5A girls basketball team has done it since Meridian in 1983.
This is a breaking news post. Check back for more details later.
Comments