Mountain View grad keeps racking up awards for one of the country’s best teams

Two seasons into her college career, Mountain View High grad Destiny Slocum has made two Power 5 all-conference women’s basketball teams.

The sophomore point guard earned a spot on the Pac-12’s all-league teams this week, including one selected by the league and one by media covering the league. She also was a second-team all-Big Ten selection as a freshman in 2017-18.

Since transferring to Oregon State and sitting out a season, Slocum has taken the league by storm. She ended the regular season averaging 16.1 points and 4.7 assists while shooting 46.2 percent from the field, helping the No. 11-ranked Beavers (24-6, 14-4 Pac-12) earn the third seed entering the conference tournament in Las Vegas.

She’s topped 20 points 12 times this season and is just the sixth player in school history to have multiple double-doubles with points and assists in a season.

Oregon State has a bye through the first round of the Pac-12 tournament and will face the winner of Thursday’s game between sixth-seeded Utah (20-9, 9-9) and 11th-seeded Washington (9-20, 2-15) at 9 p.m. MT Friday on the Pac-12 Network. The conference’s network televises every game of the tournament until the championship, which is 6 p.m. MT Sunday on ESPN 2.

The all-conference honors may not mark the end of Slocum’s accolades this season. The former national freshman of the year was also named to midseason national watch lists for the Wooden Award (most outstanding player), Naismith Trophy (top player) and the Lieberman Award (top point guard).